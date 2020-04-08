13:01 | 08.04.2020

Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc, about the current situation: GBC AG: Mr Laing, the corona crisis is producing reorganization and waiting

among companies. Could you briefly give us an idea of the current situation

of your group? Callum Laing: I think there are three different points worth noting in

relation to this crisis and how it impacts MBH. * The companies in the group: All the Principals are very experienced and

successful entrepreneurs and have been through downturns before and are

able to draw on that experience to help them today. They have been working

very closely together, sharing ideas and resources to best help each other

through this situation. Especially when it comes to understanding some of

the government assistance in different countries. It is exactly what we

wanted to see, but it is thrilling and inspiring to see how responsive and

proactive the companies are being, both in their own companies but also to

their sister companies. * Shareholder value as a whole. Remember something like 70% of our

shareholder base is the Principals themselves and they are very committed

to MBH. Our model is very deliberately diversified across countries and

industries to make us more resilient to challenges like this. Also, we do

have an ‘unwind’ clause in our contracts for companies in their first year

with us. This does give us significant protection, should those companies

run into problems that are too big for them at this time. Ultimately, we

have a buy and hold strategy. We acquire well established businesses and

businesses we believe will still be with us and successful in another 20

years. A bad quarter or even a bad year is a reality for business, but it

does not distract from the broader mission. * The pipeline: Not every company either in our group or in our pipelines

has been negatively impacted by this situation, in fact some are poised to

have their best years ever. We have no shortage of companies in the

pipeline, but we are looking more closely at those that are impacted to

reassure ourselves that if we bring them in today, they have the resources

and the capabilities to still be performing on the other side. Some have

removed themselves from the pipeline so they can focus on today’s issues

but will join us at a later stage and that is perfectly understandable. GBC AG: Could you point out some of your businesses particularly impacted

by the corona crisis in this atypical market phase? Callum Laing: It’s certainly difficult to do construction on site when

you’re not allowed to leave your house. Having said that, demand for

construction, especially amongst retail and F&B is very high whilst things

are quiet so it will be interesting to see how quickly that sector can

spring back when the restrictions are reduced. Other sectors, like Adult Vocational Training have been hit in the short

term, but traditionally where you have a large number of redundancies

people want to retrain and we’re quietly confident that there could be some

interesting upside here. Overall, companies are figuring out ways to work more effectively with

their teams, and their clients, using technology and I think those that are

adapting quickly both in MBH and the broader market will be well poised for

growth as things start moving again. GBC AG: In the worst case that the Corona crisis lasts longer than

expected, what effects would this have on your businesses? Callum Laing: All the business owners within the group are working on the

assumption that there will be knock on impacts, periodic restrictions and

other significant effects on the business environment for at least 18

months and I think that is wise. There is no question this is already very

tough on them and their teams. These are good people that often have poured

a lifetime into their careers and businesses it is disconcerting to say the

least to have the ground shift so violently beneath them. But, these are also well established entrepreneurs with a vested stake in

the future, and entrepreneurs tend to work best when there are problems to

be fixed. Some of the companies might look very different in 18 months to

what they do today. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing and will be

exciting to see. GBC AG: Mr Laing, many good small businesses are experiencing financial

difficulties these days. This also means opportunities for private equity

investments. How does your accretive acquisition pipeline looks for 2020? Callum Laing: Sadly that is very true. And in fact those companies already

owned by typical Private Equity are most likely to fail because they have

been saddled with such high levels of commercial debt. Not a model we are

in favour of. We also do not target distressed businesses or ‘turn around’

opportunities, that is not our model. We like good, well run, profitable

small businesses. Our pipeline is as full as it’s ever been and of course

many of those companies are going to have a bad year this year, but as long

as we believe they have the resources and capabilities to come out of it

the other side, we would look forward to having them in the group. GBC AG: In March, you acquired the UK based company Robinsons Caravans,

which starts the leisure division. Could you offer us an overview of its

business potential and the possible development under the agglomeration

model? Callum Laing: Absolutely. ‘Leisure’ is a broad term and we have been seeing

some fantastic companies coming to us lately throughout that space.

Robinsons Caravans is a great example of the type of company we like. It

has been around for 53 years and there is no reason to believe it won’t

still be helping holiday makers to explore the UK in another 53 years. More

importantly, when talking to the management they were able to show us

clearly what had happened during various downturns in the past such as

events like 9/11. They saw an initial drop off, but then business took off

very strongly. I suspect people will be nervous about travelling overseas

for a while to come and so actually a company like Robinsons Caravans could

be brilliantly placed to serve that market as the restrictions are lifted. GBC AG: Mr Laing, thank you for the interview. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

