02.07.2020

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der EOS Holding GmbH mit A

Hamburg (ots) – Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der EOS Holding GmbH

weiterhin mit A. Das seit 2005 bestehende Rating wurde somit erneut bestätigt. Das Geschäftsrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating als moderat.

Grundlage der erfolgreichen Unternehmensentwicklung der EOS Holding GmbH sind

nach Auffassung der Analysten die langjährige Erfahrung des Unternehmens in der

Bewertung, dem Erwerb und der Verwertung von notleidenden Forderungen, die

führende Marktposition in Deutschland sowie die gute Präsenz in verschiedenen

west- und osteuropäischen Ländern. Risiken ergeben sich aus Sicht der

Ratingagentur aus der anhaltend hohen Wettbewerbsintensität, der hohen

Ergebnisabhängigkeit vom Forderungskauf sowie dem zunehmenden Anteil der

Investitionen in immobilienbesicherte Forderungen und Immobilien. Das Finanzrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewerten die Analysten aufgrund des über Jahre

erzielten hohen Ertragsniveaus sowie der sehr guten Eigenkapitalausstattung und

Entschuldungsfähigkeit als gering. Euler Hermes Rating geht davon aus, dass

Umsatz und Ergebnis im Vergleich zum vergangenen Geschäftsjahr kurz- bis

mittelfristig aufgrund verzögerter Geldeingänge im Zusammenhang mit

COVID-19-Schutzmaßnahmen abnehmen werden. Nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur

wird EOS auch im COVID-19-bedingt rezessiven Marktumfeld jedoch weiterhin ein

gutes Ergebnis erzielen und ein insgesamt gutes Kennzahlenniveau erreichen. Für

die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet Euler Hermes Rating daher eine stabile

Entwicklung des Ratings. Die EOS Gruppe gehört zu den marktführenden Unternehmen für

Inkassodienstleistungen in Europa. Das Dienstleistungsspektrum des Konzerns

umfasst im Wesentlichen das treuhänderische Inkasso sowie den Ankauf und die

Verwertung notleidender Forderungen. Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind

auf www. eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht. Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische

Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß

Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates

als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit

Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der

weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der

