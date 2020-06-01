6:05 | 01.06.2020

TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 1. Juni 2020

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine am Montag, den 1. Juni:

TERMINE KONJUNKTUR

01:50 JPN: Investitionen Q1/20

02:30 JPN: Jibun Bank PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 (endgültig)

03:45 CHN: Caixin PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20

09:45 ITA: PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/2020

09:50 FRA: PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 (endgültig)

09:55 DEU: PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 (endgültig)

10:00 EUR: PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 (endgültig)

10:30 GBR: Markit PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 (endgültig)

15:45 USA: Markit PMI Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 (endgültig)

16:00 USA: Bauinvestitionen 04/20

16:00 USA: ISM Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 05/20 SONSTIGE TERMINE

BEL: EU und Großbritannien verhandeln über Beziehungen nach dem Brexit HINWEIS AUT / CHE / DEU: Feiertag “Pfingstmontag”, Börsen geschlossen

