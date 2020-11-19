MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
ABB will be hosting its Capital Markets Day today, November 19, starting 11.30
am CET, at which CEO, Björn Rosengren, and CFO, Timo Ihamuotila, as well as the
four business area Presidents, will give an update on the recent strategic and
operational developments, including:
* Improving performance under ABB Way
* Review of business portfolio
* ABB's digital strategy
* Updated financial framework and long-term sustainability targets
'ABB is a leading technology company, now and in the future. We have the global
R&D capabilities, digital solutions and innovation focus to support our
customers. The COVID-19 pandemic still weighs on the near-term outlook, but the
long-term market trends of electrification, automation, digitalization and
energy efficiency remain intact. At the same time, we are taking additional
steps to improve performance in order to drive value creation for all
stakeholders going forward,' said CEO Björn Rosengren.
Improved performance in the making
Since the start of this year, ABB has further decentralized its organization to
bring operating decisions closer to the customer and successfully rolled out
its new operating model called ABB Way, including the introduction of a
scorecard-based performance management system reinforced through
incentivization. This creates a clear focus on stability and profitability
before growth in order to strengthen underperforming divisions.
Furthermore, ABB has carried out a portfolio review of its divisions to
ascertain whether it is ultimately the best owner. As a result, ABB has decided
to explore all options to exit three divisions:
* Turbocharging (Industrial Automation)
* Mechanical Power Transmission (Motion)
* Power Conversion (Electrification)
These divisions represent roughly $1.75 billion of combined annual revenues or
approximately six percent of ABB's total revenues.
'All three divisions are high-quality businesses, with Operational EBITA
margins above the group's target margin corridor. In this process, we will seek
the best value-accretive solution for ABB and those businesses and not put
ourselves under time pressure,' said Rosengren. 'Furthermore, portfolio reviews
will continue to be a key element of the ABB Way.'
ABB will increase the number of divisions to 20 as of January 1, 2021, due to a
split in the Motion business area portfolio, while Industrial Automation will
be renamed Process Automation to better reflect its customer base.
CFO Timo Ihamuotila will highlight in his presentation that ABB has delivered
on sustainable cost reductions: 'Due to the reorganization of the Group, the
ABB-OS target of $500 million net savings has been reached one year ahead of
plan.'
ABB's digital strategy
ABB has recently carried out a review of its digital strategy under the ABB
Ability(TM) brand, which is comprised of software-enabled products and systems, as
well as software and digital services. The company intends to accelerate the
expansion of its digital offering that is tailored to specific sectors or
applications based on ABB's domain expertise. This will be done through
increasing R&D and investments to about 5 percent of revenues per year and will
be led by the business. This approach creates superior value for customers and
drives a higher quality of revenues for the company. ABB will also continue to
pursue select strategic partnerships in the digital sphere, as well as
synergetic bolt-on acquisitions.
Updated financial framework
ABB is retaining its financial framework with modifications to certain targets
in order to align with the ABB Way.
Guidance Medium term ambitions
3-5% annual average
Revenue growth through economic cycle^ ~2/3 comparable, ~1/3 inorganic
1
|
|
|
|Operational EBITA
|Group 13-16%
|Upper half of range as from 2023
|margin corridor
|
|
|
|Electrification 15-19%
|
|
|Industrial Automation
|
|
|12-16%
|
|
|
|
|
|Motion 15-19%
|
|
|(previously 14-18%)
|
|
|Robotics & Discrete
|
|
|Automation 13-17%
|
|ROCE
|15-20%
|Steady improvement
|FCF conversion to
|~100%
|Maintain solid track record
|net income
|
|
|
|
|Effective tax rate ~25% as from
|
|EPS growth > revenue
|2023
|Basic EPS growth
|growth
|EPS rising strongly due to
|
|
|capital structure optimization
|
|
|program
ABB's capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, including funding organic
growth, a rising sustainable dividend per share and value-creating
acquisitions. As previously announced, ABB intends to return to shareholders
net cash proceeds from the Power Grids divestment of $7.6-7.8 billion.
'ABB aims to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and retain a 'single A'
credit rating,' said CFO Timo Ihamuotila. 'We also aim to complete most of our
capital structure optimization program by the end of the year in order to
further de-risk our balance sheet and further improve performance.'
Long-term sustainability targets
ABB is announcing the launch of its new sustainability strategy and targets for
2030, which is rooted in ABB's Purpose and centered on an intensive stakeholder
listening phase comprised of interviews and analyzed feedback. Based on this,
the company has created a comprehensive sustainability strategy that combines
ABB's higher ambition, impact, measurability and accountability across its
value chain of operations, customers, suppliers and society at large.
|
|
|
|We enable a low carbon
|We preserve resources
|We promote social
|society
|
|progress
|Carbon neutrality in own
|80% of ABB products and
|Zero harm to our
|operations
|solutions covered by
|people and contractors
|
|circularity approach
|
|Support our customers in
|
|Comprehensive D&I
|reducing annual CO[2]
|Zero waste to landfill^3
|framework^4; 25% women
|emissions by >100 Mt^2
|
|among ABB leaders
|Supply chain emissions
|Supplier sustainability
|Top-tier employee
|reduction
|framework
|engagement score in
|
|
|our industry
|
|
|Impactful support for
|
|
|community-building
|
|
|initiatives
Integrity and transparency across our value chain
Further details available at go.abb/sustainability
'ABB is embedding sustainability in everything we do in order to create
long-term value. Foremost, we are enabling customers to reduce their emissions
and preserve resources because this is where ABB's technology can have the
greatest impact. Furthermore, our new targets will be tied to employee
incentive plans thus driving performance and culture within our group, while we
are proud to be contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development
Goals,' said Rosengren.
Note to editors: The Capital Markets Day, CEO/CFO presentation, as well as
presentations from Business Areas and Divisions, can be followed under: https:/
/global.abb/group/en/investors/strategy-events/capital-markets-day-2020 from
11.30 am to 5.15 pm CET.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes
the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive,
sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics,
automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to
drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back
more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented
employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com
Important notice about forward-looking information
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements which
are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors
that may affect our future performance, including the economic conditions of
the regions and industries that are major markets for ABB. These expectations,
estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing
words such as 'anticipates', 'expects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'plans',
'targets', 'aims' or similar expressions. However, there are many risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and
statements made in this press release and which could affect our ability to
achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could
cause such differences include, among others, business risks associated with
the COVID-19 pandemic, the volatile global economic environment and political
conditions, costs associated with compliance activities, market acceptance of
new products and services, changes in governmental regulations and currency
exchange rates and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in
ABB Ltd's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Although ABB Ltd believes that its
expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon
reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will
be achieved.
^_____________________
1 Calculated to exclude FX impacts and transformational acquisitions and
divestments, includes bolt-on acquisitions and divestments within divisions.
^2 Annual savings in the year 2030 from all solutions provided to customers
2021-30
^3 Wherever local conditions allow
^4 Diversity & Inclusion framework
