MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
ZURICH --(BUSINESS WIRE)--15.04.2021--
ABB is publishing preliminary information on its first-quarter 2021 results,
which according to the information available to the company, is better than the
latest company guidance and current market consensus. The preliminary results
were driven by a stronger-than-anticipated market development, especially
during the last weeks of March, and relates primarily to the short-cycle
business. Quarterly demand is likely to have been supported by customer
stock-building activities related to both component availability constraints
and rising commodity prices in the industry.
Preliminary results for first quarter 2021:
($ millions, Change
unless otherwise indicated)
Q1 2021 Q1 2020 US$ Comparable^1
Orders ~7,750 7,346 ~+6% ~+1%
Revenues ~6,900 6,216 ~+11% ~+7%
Operational EBITA^2, % ~13.5% 10.2% ~+330 pts
On the back of recent market developments, ABB is raising its revenue guidance
for full year 2021 outlook and now anticipates comparable revenue growth of ~5%
or higher (previously: comparable revenue growth to be broadly in line with its
long-term target range), including an anticipated recovery in the process
industry related part of the business during the second half of the year.
ABB will publish its full first quarterly results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at
07:00 a.m. CEST. Prior to that, the company will not provide additional
information on its financial results for the period.
This is information that ABB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through
the agency of the contact person set out below, at 06:45 a.m. CEST on April 15,
2021.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes
the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive,
sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics,
automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to
drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back
more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented
employees in over 100 countries.
Important notice about forward-looking information
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements. These
statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about
the factors that may affect our future performance, and are generally
identifiable by statements containing words such as 'anticipates', 'guidance,'
or similar expressions. However, there are many risks and uncertainties, many
of which are beyond our control, that could affect our ability to achieve any
or all of our stated targets. Factors that could cause such differences
include, among others, business risks associated with the volatile global
economic environment and political conditions, changes in governmental
regulations and currency exchange rates and such other factors as may be
discussed from time to time in ABB Ltd's filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Although ABB
Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking
statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that
those expectations will be achieved.
' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' '
^1 Comparable growth rates presented above primarily exclude impacts on
reported growth from changes in exchange rates. For a definition of Comparable
growth rates see the Q4 and full-year 2020 'Financial Information' under
'Quarterly results and annual reports' on our website at www.abb.com/
investorrelations.
^2 For a definition of the operational EBITA see the Q4 and full-year 2020
'Financial Information' under 'Quarterly results and annual reports' on our
website at www.abb.com/investorrelations.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210414006010/en/
Kontakt:
ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com
Investor Relations
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com
15.04.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de