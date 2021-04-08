MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
ABB will launch on April 9, 2021 its previously announced follow-up share
buyback program of up to $4.3 billion. Based on the current share price this
represents a maximum of approximately 137 million shares. The maximum number of
shares that may be repurchased under this new program on any given trading day
is 1,543,644.
This follow-up program is part of ABB's plan to return $7.8 billion of cash
proceeds from the Power Grids divestment to shareholders and is consistent with
the company's capital structure optimization program. As announced previously,
under the initial program ABB repurchased a total of 128,620,589 shares -
equivalent to 5.93 percent of its issued share capital at the launch of the
program - for a total amount of approximately $3.5 billion. ABB shareholders
approved the cancellation of 115 million of these shares at ABB's 2021 Annual
General Meeting (AGM).
The total number of ABB's issued shares is 2,168,148,264 including the shares
approved for cancellation at ABB's 2021 AGM. ABB currently owns 143,988,616
treasury shares.
The follow-up share buyback program is for capital reduction purposes and will
be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor:
35.767.961; ISIN: CH035 767 961 9). It is planned to run from April 9, 2021
until March 23, 2022. At the company's AGM on March 24, 2022, ABB intends to
request shareholder approval to cancel the shares purchased through this
program as well as those shares purchased under the initial program that were
not proposed for cancellation at ABB's 2021 AGM.
The share buyback program will be managed by a bank mandated by ABB that will
make its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases
independently of ABB, within pre-agreed parameters. ABB can change these
parameters outside of its closed periods and if it is not in possession of any
inside information.
The purchase price per share will not exceed the higher of the price of the
last independent trade on the ordinary trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange
and the highest current independent bid price on the ordinary trading line on
the SIX Swiss Exchange. In addition, customary spreads on purchases on the
second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be paid, observing the
limitations of the Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market
Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO). Payment for the shares
will be made in cash.
The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Ordinance on
Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and
Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. Weekly updates on the
program will be published on ABB's investor relations website at https://
global.abb/group/en/investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources and issued by
press release.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes
the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive,
sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics,
automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to
drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back
more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented
employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com
Important notice about forward-looking information
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements
concerning the share buyback program. These statements are based on current
expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our
future performance, and are generally identifiable by statements containing
words such as 'intends', 'expects,' 'plans', or similar expressions. However,
there are many risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control,
that could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets.
Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, business risks
associated with the volatile global economic environment and political
conditions, changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates and
such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in ABB Ltd's filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports
on Form 20-F. Although ABB Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in any
such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can
give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210407006050/en/
Kontakt:
ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
E-mail: media.relations@ch.abb.com
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
E-mail: investor.relations@ch.abb.com
