MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
ZURICH --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.06.2020--
ABB will be hosting an investor webcast at 14:00 CEST today, June 10, at which
CEO, Björn Rosengren, will be giving his initial impressions on the Group's
strategy since he joined the company at the beginning of the year, as well as
details on his immediate priorities. Highlights will include:
- ABB-OS evolves into new operating model ABB Way
- Clear focus on decentralized business model and 18 fully accountable
divisions
- Prioritization of stability and profitability before growth
- Active portfolio management to play key role
- Combination of COVID-19 and oil price drop will lead to challenges over the
coming quarters
- Group mid-term financial targets remain in place
- Divestment of Power Grids on track to be completed end Q2, 2020
- ABB on track to deliver $500 million ABB-OS cost savings
'After my first 100 days as CEO, I can truly say: ABB has a good foundation to
build on. Our technology and products are well aligned to key market trends and
customer needs such as the electrification of transport, automated
manufacturing, digital solutions and increased sustainable productivity,' said
Björn Rosengren. 'We will now leverage this strong position to create superior
value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We will do this by
evolving our decentralized business model, strengthening our performance
management culture, putting stability and profitability before growth, and
driving active portfolio management.'
The company's mid-term financial targets of a 3-6 percent comparable revenue
growth per year, an operational EBITA margin of 13-16 percent, ~100 percent
cash conversion rate, 15-20 percent ROCE and EPS growing at a faster rate than
revenue growth, remain in place. An update on the strategy, including long-term
2030 sustainability targets, will be provided later this year at the Group's
Capital Market Day in November 2020.
Currently, ABB is still facing challenging quarters ahead due to the COVID-19
global pandemic and a drop in the oil price. This has led to a decline in
demand, for example, in the automotive and power generation end markets, while
travel restrictions and supply chain constraints also have an impact on
business. Nevertheless, the Chinese market continues to recover, while the
transport, food & beverage and data center sectors remain relatively resilient.
'The health and safety of all our stakeholders remains the key priority in
these difficult times, while we are also intensifying our efforts to mitigate
the crisis by increasing our number of virtual customer visits, adjusting
production capacity to demand and managing cash tightly,' said Rosengren.
At today's event, CFO Timo Ihamuotila will comment on ABB's capital allocation
priorities, which remain unchanged. The sale of the Power Grids business to
Hitachi is expected to be completed at the end of the second quarter of 2020
and ABB remains committed to a share buyback program using net cash proceeds
from the transaction. ABB is planning to execute this in an efficient and
responsible way, taking account of the prevailing circumstances. Cash will also
be returned to shareholders in the form of rising sustainable dividends per
share and ABB aims to retain a 'single A' credit rating.
Creating superior value through new operating model ABB Way
A key element of ABB's strategy to create superior value is the ongoing
decentralization of the business model. ABB has successfully discontinued its
longstanding matrix organization over the last 18 months, with more
responsibility shifted to the four business areas of Electrification,
Industrial Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation.
Going forward, a new operating model called ABB Way will provide a governance
framework of processes and policies, connecting the business areas and
divisions to the corporate center and uniting the Group under the ABB brand.
ABB Way is evolving from the current ABB-OS, which is on track to deliver the
targeted $500 million cost savings, with the full run-rate benefit during 2021.
After having been successfully launched in 2016, the ABB Ability(TM) digital
platform will also be managed by the business areas and no longer in the
corporate center. This will enable them to create software solutions more
efficiently and quickly. ABB Ability(TM) has more than 160 digital solutions,
boasting top-tier software partnerships with Microsoft, Hewlett Packard
Enterprises and Ericsson, for example.
In a further step of moving operating activities even closer to the customer,
ABB will empower 18 divisions comprised within the four business areas. More
details on the divisions, as well as updated strategies for the business areas,
will be provided at the Capital Markets Day in November 2020. ABB will continue
to report its financial results based on the four business areas.
'We will strengthen our performance management through a new scorecard system
based on a very transparent and standardized set of KPIs. Here, I expect our
management to focus on having a stable structure and profitability before
embarking on growth,' said Rosengren. 'The benchmark is for each of the
divisions to be number one or two in its respective market segment.'
As part of this new divisional focus, ABB will also further strengthen its
ongoing portfolio review process to ascertain whether ultimately ABB is the
best owner in terms of strategic attractiveness, value creation potential and
structural fit.
'Portfolio management will play an even more important role going forward and
we will not shy away from fixing, exiting or growing divisions,' said
Rosengren. 'At the same time, no major acquisitions are planned by ABB in the
mid-term.'
As part of the ABB Way, corporate functions will focus on financial, strategic
and governance activities in the future and have a reduced headcount of less
than 1,000 employees worldwide. At the beginning of 2019, roughly 18,000
employees were still in corporate functions, the majority of whom were then
gradually transferred into the business areas.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global engineering company that energizes
the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive,
sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics,
automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to
drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back
more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by 144,000 talented employees in
over 100 countries. www.abb.com
Important notice about forward-looking information
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements which
are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors
that may affect our future performance, including the economic conditions of
the regions and industries that are major markets for ABB. These expectations,
estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing
words such as 'anticipates', 'expects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'plans',
'targets', 'on track' or similar expressions. However, there are many risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and
statements made in this press release and which could affect our ability to
achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could
cause such differences include, among others, business risks associated with
the volatile global economic environment and political conditions, costs
associated with compliance activities, market acceptance of new products and
services, changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates and
such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in ABB Ltd's filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports
on Form 20-F. Although ABB Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in any
such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can
give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200610005398/en/
Kontakt:
For more information please contact:
Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com
ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
10.06.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de