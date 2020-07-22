MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Strong COVID-19 headwinds; Power Grids divestment completed
* Orders $6.1 billion, -18%; comparable -14%^1
* Revenues $6.2 billion, -14%; comparable -10%
* Income from operations $571 million; margin 9.3%
* Operational EBITA^1 $651 million; margin^1 10.6%
* Net income $319 million, +398%^2
* Basic EPS $0.15, +398%^3; operational EPS^1 $0.22, -35%
* Cash flow from operating activities $680 million; resilient cash delivery
expected for the full year
* Power Grids divestment completed July 1
* Net cash proceeds to be returned to shareholders, as planned
ZURICH --(BUSINESS WIRE)--22.07.2020--
'As expected, the second quarter has been heavily impacted by COVID-19. At the
same time, we were very focused on cost mitigation efforts which provided some
resilience. Operational margins for the Group turned out better than we had
anticipated, with Motion doing particularly well,' said Björn Rosengren, CEO of
ABB. 'A lot of uncertainty remains and we still see some challenging quarters
ahead. At the same time, our way forward is clear. We will continue to roll out
our new operating model, review our business portfolio and start our share
buyback program.'
KEY FIGURES CHANGE CHANGE
($ millions, Q2 Q2 H1 H1
unless otherwise 2020 2019 US$ Comparable 2020 2019 US$ Comparable
indicated)
Orders 6,054 7,401 -18% -14% 13,400 15,014 -11% -7%
Revenues 6,154 7,171 -14% -10% 12,370 14,018 -12% -8%
Income from 571 123 +364% 944 713 +32%
operations
Operational EBITA^ 651 825 -21% -20%^4 1,287 1,591 -19% -18%^4
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|as % of
|
|
|-0.9
|
|
|
|-1.0
|
|operational
|10.6
|11.5
|pts
|
|10.4
|11.4
|pts
|
revenues
Income from
continuing 395 (54) n.a. 721 361 +100%
operations, net of
tax
Net income
attributable to 319 64 +398% 695 599 +16%
ABB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic EPS ($)
|0.15
|0.03
|+398%^
|0.33
|0.28
|+16%^
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|3
|Operational EPS
|0.22
|0.34
|-35%^3 -33%^3
|0.52
|0.64
|-19%^ -18%^3
|($)^1
|
|
|
|
|
|3
Cash flow from
operating 680 0 n.a. 103 (256) n.a.
activities^5
On December 17, 2018, ABB announced an agreed sale of its Power Grids business.
Consequently, the results of the Power Grids business are presented as
discontinued operations.
Q2 2020 Group results
Summary
Trading conditions during the second quarter were challenging, influenced by
the escalating COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside the sharp drop in short-cycle
demand that lowered product volumes, system installation and service activities
faced extensive mobility restrictions. Reflecting this, orders and revenues for
the second quarter period were severely dampened across the Group when compared
to the prior year period. Motion's result fared better, aided by a strong
rebound in China and strong backlog execution. Despite intensified cost
mitigation, operational margins contracted in Electrification, Industrial
Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation compared to the prior year
period, while Motion improved its margin year-on-year.
Orders
Orders were 18 percent lower (14 percent comparable) in the quarter compared to
the prior year period. Foreign exchange translation effects had a net negative
impact of 2 percent and portfolio changes a net negative impact of 2 percent.
The order backlog was 1 percent lower (up 5 percent comparable) at the end of
the quarter.
Regional overview
- Orders from Europe were 18 percent lower (14 percent comparable). Most
countries had materially lower orders, driven mainly by lockdowns. Orders were
4 percent lower in Germany (2 percent comparable), 4 percent lower in the UK
(up 1 percent comparable) and 3 percent lower in Switzerland (4 percent
comparable). Orders fell materially in Italy, which was 13 percent lower (9
percent comparable), and in Finland, Norway, Spain and the Netherlands declined
even more steeply. Orders from Sweden advanced 9 percent (11 percent
comparable).
- Orders from the Americas were 26 percent lower (23 percent comparable), with
nearly all countries reporting lower order levels. In the US, orders declined
by 25 percent (23 percent comparable).
- In Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), orders were 11 percent lower (5
percent comparable), with a notable drop in India of 40 percent (33 percent
comparable). In China, demand improved sequentially; orders were 3 percent
lower (up 3 percent comparable) on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter.
End-market overview
- In discrete industries, orders were disrupted in most end-markets, with
orders from automotive and automotive sector-related industries as well as
machine builders severely impacted. 3C activities were challenged, although
they trended more favorably toward quarter end.
- Process industry activities fell sharply in the quarter. Service activities
were severely constrained by lockdowns, as well as customers reducing
operational expenditure. In addition, multiple capital expenditure projects
have been deferred as customers adapt to a softer demand outlook.
- In transport & infrastructure, investments in rail, e-mobility, water &
wastewater and data centers continued. As well, orders were resilient in
electrical distribution utilities. However, marine and renewables activities
declined steeply.
- Buildings were challenged, with construction activity constrained by
lockdowns.
Revenues
Revenues were 14 percent lower (10 percent comparable) year-on-year. Foreign
exchange translation effects had a net negative impact of 2 percent and
portfolio changes a net negative impact of 2 percent. The book-to-bill ratio
for the quarter was 0.98x^1, compared to 1.03x in the prior year period.
Income from operations and operational EBITA
Income from operations of $571 million increased 364 percent. Compared to the
prior year, the result benefited mainly from the absence of the charge booked
in 2019 in relation to the sale of the solar inverters business. The
year-on-year increase was also aided by a net $86 million gain related to
timing differences on commodities and foreign exchange, and lower expenses
related to restructuring and integration efforts.
Operational EBITA^1 of $651 million was 21 percent lower (20 percent in local
currencies). The operational EBITA margin^1 of 10.6 percent was 90 basis points
lower year-on-year. Margins were higher in Motion while all other businesses
reported lower margins compared to the prior year period, mainly reflecting
lower volumes, despite intensified cost mitigation efforts. Corporate & Other
costs, including $19 million stranded costs, improved when compared to the
prior year period.
Net income and basic earnings per share
Net income from continuing operations was $395 million, significantly higher
mainly due to the aforementioned absence of the solar inverters charge. The
Group's effective tax rate was 24.8 percent. Discontinued operations reported
$49 million in losses, reflecting a material non-operational pension charge as
well as subdued operational performance mainly due to COVID-19 disruption.
Group net income attributable to ABB was $319 million and basic EPS $0.15, 398
percent higher for both on a year-on-year basis. Operational EPS of $0.22^1 was
35 percent^3 lower compared to the prior year period.
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from operating activities was $680 million, versus $0 million in the
second quarter of 2019. Despite the reduction in business activities, cash flow
from operating activities from continuing operations improved materially, while
the amount from discontinued operations was $32 million.
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations was supported
mainly by timing differences on employee incentive payments, which were
distributed in the first quarter this year as opposed to the second quarter
last year. As well, cash flow benefited from timing of tax payments and
favorable net working capital movement. Net working capital as a percent of
revenues ended the quarter at 12.6 percent.
Q2 2020 business area results
All commentary by business area relates to second quarter results on a
year-on-year basis.
Electrification (EL)
KEY FIGURES CHANGE CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ millions, unless
|Q2
|Q2
|US$
|Comparable
|H1 H1
|US$
|Comparable
|otherwise indicated)
|2020
|2019
|
|
|2020 2019
|
|
|Orders
|2,737
|3,339
|-18%
|-12%
|5,858 6,702
|-13%
|-7%
|Order backlog
|4,465
|4,553
|-2%
|+6%
|4,465 4,553
|-2%
|+6%
|Revenues
|2,764
|3,272
|-16%
|-10%
|5,537 6,329
|-13%
|-9%
|Operational EBITA^1
|348
|440
|-21%
|
|666 817
|-18%
|
|as % of operational
|12.6%
|13.5%
|-0.9
|
|12.0% 12.9%
|-0.9
|
|revenues
|
|
|pts
|
|
|pts
|
Orders were impacted by a fall in short-cycle demand including in the
buildings market, and a material decline in the oil and gas and renewables
- markets. Select markets including electric distribution utilities, rail,
e-mobility and data centers offered relative resilience. All regions
declined, with demand from the Americas materially impacted by COVID-19.
- Revenues declined due to weak short-cycle business as well as constrained
project activities, mainly in Distribution Solutions.
Margin contraction was essentially driven by lower volumes. This was partly
- mitigated by supportive cost savings initiatives and resilient pricing, as
well as the ongoing turnaround of GEIS and Installation Products, both of
which remain firmly on track.
Industrial Automation (IA)
KEY FIGURES CHANGE CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ millions, unless
|Q2
|Q2
|US$
|Comparable
|H1 H1
|US$
|Comparable
|otherwise indicated)
|2020
|2019
|
|
|2020 2019
|
|
|Orders
|1,305
|1,622
|-20%
|-17%
|3,062 3,288
|-7%
|-4%
|Order backlog
|5,210
|5,240
|-1%
|+3%
|5,210 5,240
|-1%
|+3%
|Revenues
|1,382
|1,580
|-13%
|-9%
|2,844 3,098
|-8%
|-5%
|Operational EBITA^1
|115
|190
|-39%
|
|259 395
|-34%
|
|as % of operational
|8.4%
|12.1%
|-3.7
|
|9.1% 12.8%
|-3.7
|
|revenues
|
|
|pts
|
|
|pts
|
Orders reflect a sharp downturn across energy and process industries as well
- as a fall-off in marine, even while the business area benefited from select
large order wins. Orders were lower in all regions, with a severe drop in
the Americas.
- Revenues were impacted by a substantial drop in book-and-bill activities,
particularly mobility constrained services.
- Aside from lower volumes, margins were held back by under-absorption and
negative mix, mainly from lower service activities.
Motion (MO)
KEY FIGURES CHANGE CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ millions, unless
|Q2
|Q2
|US$
|Comparable
|H1
|H1
|US$
|Comparable
|otherwise indicated)
|2020
|2019
|
|
|2020
|2019
|
|
|Orders
|1,586
|1,762
|-10%
|-7%
|3,487
|3,562
|-2%
|0%
|Order backlog
|3,384
|3,050
|+11%
|+13%
|3,384
|3,050
|+11%
|+13%
|Revenues
|1,583
|1,641
|-4%
|-1%
|3,093
|3,246
|-5%
|-3%
|Operational EBITA^1
|279
|275
|+1%
|
|509
|538
|-5%
|
|as % of operational
|17.7%
|16.7%
|+1.0
|
|16.5%
|16.6%
|-0.1
|
|revenues
|
|
|pts
|
|
|
|pts
|
- A broad-based short-cycle downturn weighed on orders, even while orders
remained healthy in the rail and chemicals sectors. Orders across the
Americas fell steeply, substantially mitigated by a strong rebound in
China.
- Resilient revenue development mainly reflects strong backlog execution.
- Margin expansion was driven by strong cost actions and favorable mix.
Robotics & Discrete Automation (RA)
KEY FIGURES CHANGE CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ millions, unless
|Q2
|Q2
|US$
|Comparable
|H1 H1
|US$
|Comparable
|otherwise indicated)
|2020
|2019
|
|
|2020 2019
|
|
|Orders
|638
|883
|-28%
|-25%
|1,449 1,850
|-22%
|-19%
|Order backlog
|1,478
|1,586
|-7%
|-4%
|1,478 1,586
|-7%
|-4%
|Revenues
|629
|845
|-26%
|-23%
|1,300 1,696
|-23%
|-21%
|Operational EBITA^1
|43
|105
|-59%
|
|102 200
|-49%
|
|as % of operational
|6.8%
|12.3%
|-5.5
|
|7.8% 11.8%
|-4.0
|
|revenues
|
|
|pts
|
|
|pts
|
Against a tough comparison base for large orders, RA's order result moved
sharply lower, as expected. Activity levels declined materially across key
- end-markets, including automotive, general industry and machine builders.
Orders fell sharply in Europe and the Americas, while demand from the AMEA
region remained weak.
- Revenues were severely impacted by lower systems business and service
activities, as well as lower product volumes.
- Margin contraction reflects steep volume decline, which outweighed
supportive cost actions.
Corporate and Other
KEY FIGURES CHANGE CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ millions, unless otherwise
|Q2
|Q2
|US$
|H1
|H1
|US$
|indicated)
|2020
|2019
|
|2020
|2019
|
|Orders
|(212)
|(205)
|(7)
|(456)
|(388)
|(68)
|Revenues
|(204)
|(167)
|(37)
|(404)
|(351)
|(53)
Income from operations (153) (285) +132 (326) (515) +189
Operational EBITA^1 (134) (185) +51 (249) (359) +110
- Corporate and Other operational EBITA improved to -$134 million. Compared to
a year ago this reflects lower stranded and lower ongoing corporate costs.
- In the second quarter of 2020, stranded costs of $19 million were
recognized, impacting operational EBITA margin by 30 basis points.
Corporate and Other orders and revenues primarily represent intersegment
eliminations.
Capital structure optimization
ABB divested 80.1 percent of its Power Grids business to Hitachi on July 1,
2020, as planned, delivering on an important milestone in the company's
transformation agenda as announced in December 2018.
ABB is committed to returning to shareholders net cash proceeds from the Power
Grids divestment of $7.6-7.8 billion. ABB will initially launch a share buyback
program of 10 percent^6 of the company's share capital to begin imminently.
This represents about 180 million shares in addition to those already held in
treasury.
Also, as part of the overall capital structure optimization program, ABB has
now repaid fully the EUR2 billion short-term revolving credit facility put in
place to strengthen liquidity in the face of COVID-19. The Group plans to
implement further deleveraging actions, including a review of certain defined
benefit pension structures, as well as repayment of a EUR1 billion bond that
matures in October 2020. ABB aims to maintain its single A credit rating.
'ABB's capital structure optimization during the coming years will focus on
shareholder returns, by executing on its share buyback program, as planned, as
well as by improving the company's risk profile and finance costs through an
efficient deleveraging strategy. In these challenging times, ABB has a
resilient financial framework and strong balance sheet,' said Timo Ihamuotila,
CFO of ABB.
Transformation progress
ABB's CEO presented his First Perspectives to investors on June 10, 2020,
outlining ABB's way forward on creating value for shareholders, customers and
employees. Following a new ABB Way of working, the Group intends to accelerate
its transition to a fully decentralized operating model. This comprises four
business areas - Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion and Robotics &
Discrete Automation - with 18 divisions, governed by a lean corporate. Going
forward, the 18 divisions will have full accountability for their P&L and
operational balance sheet. ABB's management team will prioritize improvement of
the Group's financial performance, with a clear profitability focus for
underperforming divisions, as well as active portfolio management. A new,
division level, scorecard system using standardized KPIs to measure performance
and drive continuous improvement will be introduced in the third quarter of
2020. ABB is on track for faster delivery of ~$500 million per annum net
savings initiated through the ABB-OS simplification program.
ABB plans to host a Capital Markets Day in November 2020 that will provide more
detail on the portfolio's evolution and business area and divisional
strategies, while also setting out ABB's 2030 sustainability targets.
Short-term outlook
The global economy is expected to contract in 2020 after a rapid deterioration
in outlook driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite unprecedented stimuli by
governments and central banks around the world and a recovery in economic
activity in China in the second quarter, macro-indicators continue to point to
a deep global recession with uncertainty around the pace of recovery. Many
countries continue to face ongoing or new restrictions, with anticipated
long-term economic consequences.
The impact of COVID-19 continues to weigh on the short-term outlook across many
end-markets, and particularly in oil and gas, conventional power generation,
automotive, marine and buildings. Some end markets such as electrical
distribution, transport, data centers and food and beverage continue to show
relative resilience.
Potential easing of COVID-19 impacts remain subject to considerable
uncertainties. Against this background, ABB expects some improvement in
year-on-year order decline already in the third quarter. Revenues are expected
to remain strongly impacted on a year-on-year basis, at best recovering
somewhat in the fourth quarter.
As ABB continues to adapt its operations and cost base to safeguard
profitability, it expects its operational margin to steady on a sequential
basis. The company anticipates resilient cash delivery for the full year.
More information
The Q2 2020 results press release and presentation slides are available on the
ABB News Center at www.abb.com/news and on the Investor Relations homepage at
www.abb.com/investorrelations. A conference call and webcast for analysts and
investors is scheduled to begin today at 10:00 a.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. BST). To
pre-register for the conference call or to join the webcast, please refer to
the ABB website: www.abb.com/investorrelations. The recorded session will be
available after the event on ABB's website.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes
the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive,
sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics,
automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to
drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back
more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented
employees in over 100 countries.
INVESTOR CALENDAR
Q3 2020 results October 23, 2020
Capital Markets Day November 2020
Important notice about forward-looking information
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements as well
as other statements concerning the outlook for our business, including those in
the sections of this release titled 'Capital structure optimization',
'Transformation progress' and 'Short-term outlook'. These statements are based
on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may
affect our future performance, including global economic conditions, the
economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for
ABB. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable
by statements containing words such as 'anticipates', 'expects,' 'believes,'
'estimates,' 'plans', 'targets' or similar expressions. However, there are many
risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause
our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information
and statements made in this press release and which could affect our ability to
achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could
cause such differences include, among others, business risks associated with
the volatile global economic environment and political conditions, costs
associated with compliance activities, market acceptance of new products and
services, changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates and
such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in ABB Ltd's filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports
on Form 20-F. Although ABB Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in any
such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can
give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.
Zurich, July 22, 2020
Björn Rosengren, CEO
^ For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see 'supplemental reconciliations
1 and definitions' in the attached Q2 2020 Financial Information.
^ The result benefited mainly from the absence of the charge booked in 2019 in
2 relation to the sale of the solar inverters business.
^ EPS growth rates are computed using unrounded amounts. Comparable operational
3 earnings per share is in constant currency (2019 exchange rates not adjusted
for changes in the business portfolio).
^ Constant currency (not adjusted for portfolio changes).
4
^ Amount represents total for both continuing and discontinued operations.
5
^ Maximum 10 percent of the company's issued share capital, including treasury
6 shares.
