Gartner adtech leader creates world's first independent and fully integrated
tech platform, seeking to amplify business results for advertisers and agencies
COPENHAGEN --(BUSINESS WIRE)--29.09.2020--
Adform, the only independent global ad management platform covering all aspects
of the digital campaign lifecycle, today introduced its new product suite:
Adform FLOW. Intuitively designed to make it easier for marketers to plan, buy
and activate media, Adform FLOW has everything they need in one easy-to-use
platform: DSP, DMP, SSP, DCO and ad server. Through exceptional user experience
and enhanced human/machine collaboration, Adform FLOW provides augmented
intelligence to amplify business results.
Features of Adform FLOW include:
* Seamless and integrated User Experience, across all aspects of the campaign
workflow and all digital media channels
* SaaS technology, which provides increased control and flexibility;
including a modular and open API approach, coupled with the ability to
control costs through license-based fees
* First-party identity-ready, setup for privacy compliance and a post-cookie
world
* Media-neutrality, with no media or data ownership, and therefore no
conflicts
Adform research, conducted in partnership with Dynata and surveying more than
1,000 marketers, shows almost three-quarters of modern marketers (74%) want a
single dashboard to manage campaigns efficiently, with top benefits cited as
data optimisation, cost efficiencies and control.
Now, more than three years in the making and building on Adform's two decades
of innovation, Adform FLOW is enterprise technology built for modern marketing:
independent and integrated, giving marketers enhanced control over their own
data, that they have not been able to realise through previous solutions. It is
configurable, transparent and secure, enabling seamless management of
campaigns.
Digital marketers have long struggled with the inefficiencies presented by the
myriad of martech and adtech solutions they deploy, and today's economic
realities make the push for efficiency that much more urgent. Some companies
have operated within walled gardens; others have sought out best-of-breed
technologies and patched together point solutions that fail to work well
together. Adform FLOW provides the feature richness of a complex point solution
setup, with the scale, ease of use and efficiency of walled gardens.
Samir Shah, Managing Partner - Data, Technology & Programmatic at Zenith said:
"I have been impressed at how Adform has continued to develop its platform, the
efficiency gains reported are significant. Via their solutions I can see
strategic benefits, particularly during a time of complexity in the market
being aligned to the future of first-party IDs, and being able to differentiate
is key.'
'Modern marketers need a complete solution that is customisable to their
particular needs. We are certain that we can add significant value to our
clients by enabling them to do more than they've been able to do before,' said
Troels Jensen, CEO of Adform. 'As the only independent fully integrated
marketing platform, Adform offers transparency, privacy, and ownership of data.
By addressing these challenges, Adform's clients benefit from Adform FLOW's
unique architecture and are able to secure significantly stronger results.'
About Adform
Adform is the only global, independent and fully integrated advertising
platform built for modern marketing. Its unique enterprise technology - Adform
FLOW - harnesses superior user experience and a scalable, modular and open
architecture, to enable seamless management of the whole campaign lifecycle. It
provides clients with enhanced control and transparency across their
advertising operations, including ownership of all data from their campaigns.
Since 2002, Adform has developed technology to enhance human/machine
collaboration and deliver augmented intelligence, thereby amplifying business
results for its clients around the world.
For more information, please visit: www.adform.com
