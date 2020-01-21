MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Entertainment industry recognised accolade endorses Alibaba Cloud's security,
scalability and flexibility
HANGZHOU, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.01.2020--
Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has today
announced that it is the first public cloud vendor in the world to obtain the
prestigious Trusted Partner Network (TPN) certification, an achievement that
validates the entertainment industry's confidence in its robust security and
trustworthiness as a cloud service provider. With viewing consumption habits
changing rapidly, broadcast platforms constantly evolving and new production
techniques emerging globally, Alibaba Cloud is successfully helping the
entertainment industry to revolutionise how it works in order to respond to and
embrace these changing dynamics by offering a highly secure, dependable,
flexible and scalable cloud-based platform.
The TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry
associations; the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Content
Delivery & Security Association (CDSA). The TPN's goal is to help companies to
ensure content security, prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and TV
shows before they are released, by creating a single, central global directory
of 'trusted partner' vendors. The certification is significant because it
satisfies content producers that Alibaba Cloud's use of industry best practices
ensures that its solutions, facilities, people and workflows are secure, as
certified by experienced industry evaluators.
To secure this highly prestigious accolade - which distinguishes Alibaba
Cloud's solutions - they had to undergo very stringent auditing and evaluation
processes. A number of Alibaba's solutions that are suited to the entertainment
industry were tested, including: Object Storage Service - an encrypted and
secure cloud storage service which stores, processes and accesses massive
amounts of data from anywhere in the world; Express Connect - an easy-to-use
network service that enables high-bandwidth, reliable, secure, and private
connections between different environments; Cloud Storage Gateway - this uses
OSS for cloud-based storage at the back end, and supports standard file and
block storage protocols in the industry; and Key Management Service - this
facilitates the creation, deletion and management of encryption keys with
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service. All of Alibaba's Cloud's audited
solutions passed TPN's demanding tests.
"By completing the on-premises TPN audit process successfully, Alibaba Cloud
demonstrates its mature abilities in securing media content with its facility
and infrastructure capabilities. As the future of media productions is shifting
to public cloud platforms, it is essential for vendors like Alibaba Cloud to
pioneer innovations that will propel the advancement of the entertainment
industry in a digital era," said Drew Branch, Senior Security Consultant at
Independent Security Evaluators.
Today, world-class production houses - including Animal Logic and Territory
Studio - have already been assured by Alibaba Cloud's ability to meet their
demands and have embraced its solutions. They are enjoying the benefits of
utilising more cloud computing technologies to drive new trends in media
production efficiencies, ranging from improving the speed of decision making,
easier collaboration between remotely-located artists and developer teams as
well as the inherent advantages that come from using Alibaba Cloud in order to
drive new industry trends.
Commenting on the certification, Yuanbin Zheng, Head of Security Compliance and
Privacy at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: 'With such high value and
sensitive assets to protect, production houses are naturally drawn to the
solutions that offer the highest levels of security. Not only does the TPN
certification recognise the effort that Alibaba Cloud has made to deliver
industry leading levels of security, it also acknowledges the dependability,
flexibility and scalability of our cloud-based platform. Furthermore, as the
first public cloud vendor to be accredited with the TPN certification, the
accolade further reinforces Alibaba Cloud's market-leading position as well as
its solutions' now proven ability to meet the needs of the entertainment
industry.'
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the data
intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS
providers, according to Gartner, and the largest provider of public cloud
services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive
suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants
doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and
government organisations. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner
of the International Olympic Committee.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200120005181/en/
Kontakt:
Alibaba Group
Claudia Ju
Claudia.ju@alibaba-inc.com
+86 571 86561860
21.01.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de