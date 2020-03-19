MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Alibaba Cloud, DAMO Academy and DingTalk technologies available to medical
personnel
Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, said today it
has offered medical personnel around the world advanced cloud-based technology
applications in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The artificial intelligence-enhanced innovations are based on learnings and
insights garnered during the initial outbreak of the virus.
The series of cloud-native anti-coronavirus solutions stem from joint efforts
of Alibaba Cloud's solution experts, scientists and researchers from Alibaba
DAMO Academy and the technical team at DingTalk, one of the platforms UNESCO
has tabbed as facilitating distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak.
While DingTalk might be better-known for supporting more than 120 million
students across China with their live-streamed online classes, the team has
taken it up a notch to launch DingTalk's International Medical Expert
Communication Platform, hosted on Alibaba Cloud. It provides a means of free
communication for medical workers all over the world to directly contact
doctors from medical institutions such as the First Affiliated Hospital of
Zhejiang University and others in China, who have been on the frontline of the
COVID-19 battle.
Through video conferencing and real-time AI translation into 11 languages
(Arabic, Bahasa, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai,
Turkish, and Vietnamese), Alibaba Cloud aims to build a virtual community,
inviting Chinese doctors to share their experiences and answer questions from
global peers.
From Alibaba DAMO Academy, a global research initiative by Alibaba, three
proven solutions are being made available via free trial for medical
professionals and research institutes worldwide. Alibaba Cloud will work with
local partners to deploy relevant services and solutions in accordance with
local laws and regulations.
Epidemic Prediction Solution models epidemic characteristics of COVID-19 in a
particular region, providing estimates of size, peak time and duration of the
epidemic, as well as the spreading trends under three conditions - optimistic,
neutral, and pessimistic. Based on machine learning, the algorithm was already
tested on 31 provincial data in China and averaged 98% accuracy. It can serve
as a reference to policymakers and medical researchers on prevention and
control measures, medical resource allocation and travel advisories.
CT Image Analytics Solution is a CT image analytics technology service that can
significantly improve testing accuracy and detection efficiency for diagnosing
COVID-19. With deep-learning algorithms trained by data in China, the trained
model can predict the probability of different pneumonia types, including the
variety associated with COVID-19. It also performs computations of the
proportion of lesions and the affected volume ratio to the entire lungs, by
using the lung segmentation method. The whole test takes about 3 to 4 seconds
to run and 15 to 16 seconds of transmission time, making it nearly 60 times
faster than human detection. More than 160 hospitals in China are currently
using the solution.
Genome Sequencing for Coronavirus Diagnostic Solution, an AI algorithm from
Alibaba DAMO Academy and running on Alibaba Cloud, is a virus genome sequencing
solution for coronavirus analytics, including viral genetic data screening,
evolutionary analysis, protein structure analysis, and diagnostic reporting. It
can complete the diagnosis of new coronavirus within 14 hours, which is five
times faster than other available sequencing solutions in China. It can screen
more than 20 people simultaneously, making the averaged time for each sample
just around half an hour, much shorter than the normal two hours with the PCR
method. The solution helps disease control centers, hospitals and clinics, and
laboratories to address challenges such as insufficient nucleic acid detection
capacity, high false-negative rates of the PCR method, and possible virus
mutations.
Supporting advanced innovations during emergencies like COVID-19 requires
extremely scalable supercomputing power. For this, Alibaba Cloud offers Elastic
High-Performance Computing (E-HPC) Solution for Life Sciences, a cloud-native
high-performance computing cluster solution designed for researchers working on
life sciences applications, especially for Computational-Driven-Drug-Design
(CDDD) and AI-Driven-Drug-Design (AIDDD). The solution already supports 20
research groups in China. For example, the intelligent CT diagnostic system on
COVID-19 pneumonia developed by Tsinghua University can complete diagnosing in
10 seconds, and the performance of gene assembly by Sun Yat-sen University is
accelerated by 25% utilizing the solution. Alibaba Cloud has also partnered
with Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) in Beijing to launch an
AI-driven-drug-discovery platform based on E-HPC.
For those looking to learn more about key lessons and experience from doctors
and other medical personnel at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang
University School of Medicine (FAHZU), the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba
Foundation have also shared a handbook from the medical personnel covering what
they've learned every step of the way, from screening to diagnosis and
treatment of patients who contracted COVID-19. Medical personnel can download
the handbook at https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com/.
For more information about the above solutions available for global medical
communities and businesses, please visit: https://www.alibabacloud.com/campaign
/supports-your-business-anytime
