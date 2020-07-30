MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba
Group, has supported Paris 2024 to its latest engagement initiative 'Le Club
Paris 2024' on club.paris2024.org. The interactive website is the digital
gateway for those who are interested in the Olympic Games. It will also enable
the sports fans to interact and become more engaged through the various
community activities Le Club Paris 2024 has to offer.
As the Worldwide Olympic Partner and official cloud service provider, Alibaba
Cloud has been supporting Paris 2024's digital infrastructure since the
organization's inception, including hosting the official website Paris2024.org.
Alibaba Cloud's leading computing capabilities together with its wide range of
service portfolios, have been pivotal for Paris 2024 to deliver online projects
rapidly while meeting the stringent requirement on website hosting and network
security.
To support the various functions of the Le Club Paris 2024 website, Alibaba
Cloud deploys its services, featuring powerful devOps to ensure the digital
platform is easily managed with minimal interruption even when receiving an
influx of requests, such as during the kick off of an online campaign when
heavy online traffic is expected. With strong technical capabilities, Alibaba
Cloud provides smooth user experience for the various interactive activities
via its website, making the Olympics experience an exciting online engagement.
'Four years from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics Games, we have launched 'Le
Club Paris 2024' , open to everyone with one watch word: Enter the Games. Your
turn to play. Our ambition is to offer to everyone the opportunity to engage
themselves by our side and to fully live the experience. We are pleased to work
with Alibaba Cloud on this mission, and by leveraging its cloud computing and
digital transformation expertise, we can give everyone a unique experience as
part of their own Paris 2024 journey,' said Romain Lachens, Engagement
Director, Paris 2024.
Chris Tung, Alibaba Group Chief Marketing Office, said, 'As a World Olympic
Partner since PyeongChang 2018, we have been working closely with the IOC and
local organizing committees to create a more inclusive, and the next-generation
Olympics starting from Tokyo 2020 to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and beyond. We
are confident that our cloud technology and e-commerce innovations can help
contribute to take the Games to new levels.'
'We are very excited to support Paris 2024 with its digital transformation
journey, and to bring our leading technology capabilities to digitalize the
Olympic Games,' said Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba
Cloud Intelligence. 'Together with Paris 2024, we are confident that the
Olympic fans will be able to experience the excitement of the Games, and to
spread the spirit of the Games to both online and offline communities.'
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (alibabacloud.com), the digital technology
and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS
providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public
cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a
comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide,
including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups,
corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services
Partner of the International Olympic Committee.
