Cloud-native intelligence products accelerate customers' digital transformation
HANGZHOU, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--17.09.2020--
Alibaba Cloud, the digital technologies and intelligence backbone of Alibaba
Group, today unveiled a series of innovative products at its 12th annual Apsara
Conference, highlighting the technology pioneer's commitment in helping people
adapt to the more digitized world and accelerate customers' digital
transformation during and after the pandemic.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916006004/en/
Alibaba Debuts First Cloud Computer (Photo: Business Wire)
A highlight is Alibaba Cloud's first cloud computer, a palm-sized personal
computer which, despite being just about 60 grams and as light as an egg,
offers high-performance computing, thanks to robust back-end cloud resources.
By simply connecting the cloud computer with a normal computer screen, a user
can access almost unlimited computing resources anytime, anywhere, while paying
on a subscription model or for the actual cloud consumption.
'We hope our cloud computer can help people access resilient computing power
whenever they need to, so they can conduct complex tasks which usually require
sophisticated and powerful PCs, such as video editing, animation rendering,
software development, and online customer services, with a tiny personal
computer at hand now,' said Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence
. 'As working from home becomes the new normal during and after the pandemic,
we believe our innovation can also help users more easily enjoy the benefits of
cloud computing anytime, anywhere, in a cost-effective yet secure way.'
With robust computing power, the cloud computer can reduce the rendering time
of one frame high-resolution animation from 90 minutes using a traditional PC,
down to only 10 minutes. In addition, the cloud computer's system upgrades are
conducted online, saving a big chunk of the normally heavy cost of PC machine
upgrades and maintenance in traditional office settings. Through Alibaba
Cloud's self-developed app-streaming protocol, which is designed for synergy
between the cloud and the device, users can also purchase and access licensed
apps and programs such Linux and Windows as well as various office
applications. All user data will be stored on cloud for datacenter-grade
security and protection measures. Available initially for enterprise customers,
the cloud computers will be also available for purchase by individual consumers
in the near future.
Alibaba Cloud also unveiled its autonomous logistics robot for last-mile
deliveries. Developed by the Alibaba DAMO Academy, the global research
initiative by Alibaba Group, the delivery robot can carry 50 packages at one
time and cover 62 miles (or 100 kilometres) on a single charge. It is estimated
the mobile robot should be able to deliver as many as 500 packages a day to one
designated community or campus, meeting the rising demand for speedy last-mile
delivery in China. Online shopping is booming there, with 200 million packages
delivered daily and expectations that will rise to 1 billion packages per day
in the coming years.
'We are expecting a rapid spike of delivery demands brought by the thriving New
Retail and local services businesses in the increasingly digitalized world,'
added Zhang. 'To meet the strong delivery demand for our internal business
growth and for the larger society, we have been investing in smart logistics,
including logistics robots, for years. We are glad to launch our latest mobile
delivery robot, which will support Cainiao, Alibaba's logistics platform, to
serve communities, campuses and business parks in China. '
'Moving ahead, we aim to support the delivery needs of our local services
businesses and leverage our technologies for other types of service robots,
such as service robots in the airport and tourism guide robots in scenic
spots.'
Supported with reinforced learning technologies, the intelligent robot can
schedule its route even in a crowded environment. With proprietary,
high-definition positioning technology, the robot can operate even where
there's weak or no GPS signal. Leveraging a self-developed heterogeneous
computing platform, 3D Point Cloud Semantic Segmentation (PCSS) technology and
deep learning, the robot can also identify obstacles and predict the intended
movement of passengers and vehicles a few seconds ahead of time to enhance
safety.
Consumers can use either the Cainiao or Taobao mobile apps to select a
preferred timeslot during the day for delivery. The robot then arrives at the
designated destination, where users retrieve their packages simply by entering
a passcode they receive in the app, once the robot arrives.
A slew of cloud-native products were unveiled during the Conference:
- Cloud Lakehouse: This is the next-generation big data architecture which can
deliver significant data-based values and intelligence through cross-platform
computing, intelligent cache, hot/cold data separation, storage improvement and
performance acceleration.
- Sandboxed-Container 2.0: Alibaba's cloud-native container service for
Kubernetes supports clusters that provide sandboxed container runtimes. The new
Sandboxed-Container 2.0 enables customers to run applications in lightweight
sandboxed environments with faster speeds and reduced cost of runtime
resources.
- PAI-DSW 2.0: The latest Cloud-native Machine-learning Interactive Development
Platform by Alibaba. It aims to provide an optimal environment for developers
that is easy to use, compatible with community plug-ins and supports
multi-development environments like JupyterLab, WebIDE and Terminal.
- Lindorm: The cloud-native multi-model database that is used to support the
Alibaba Group ecosystem, is introduced to benefit the wider Alibaba Cloud
ecosystem. Lindorm is a cloud-native database, with affordable storage and
flexible processing characteristics. It is designed for applications with
massive processing requirements for a mixture of unstructured, semi-structured,
and structured data.
The conference, named 'Leap Into the Future of Digital Intelligence,' was
entirely hosted online for the first time, with over 100 virtual forums on
topics ranging from cloud computing, IoT to machine learning and industrial AI
solutions.
For more information about the Apsara Conference, please visit the website:
https://www.alibabacloud.com/apsara-conference-2020
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (alibabacloud.com), the digital technology
and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS
providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public
cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a
comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide,
including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups,
corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services
Partner of the International Olympic Committee.
