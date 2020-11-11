MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Alibaba's digital economy to boost growth and consumer engagement for online
and offline merchants
SHANGHAI --(BUSINESS WIRE)--20.10.2020--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today kicked off its
11.11 Global Shopping Festival ('11.11' or 'Festival') with new innovations and
features to meet rapidly changing consumer trends. These include the
participation of Alipay's digital lifestyle platform; broader consumer reach
and bigger promotions; 'double' the number of shopping windows that will
spotlight more brands, products and special offers; as well as the popular
livestreaming technology creating more fun and engagement for Chinese consumers
with the largest international presence to date.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005539/en/
Alibaba Group today kicked off its 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with new
innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer needs. (Photo:
Business Wire)
Alibaba Group today kicked off its 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with new
innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer needs. (Photo:
Business Wire)
For many brands, 11.11 is the single biggest growth driver every year and this
year will be no exception. The annual event will continue to support the
merchants with new innovations, valuable consumer insights and trusted
technology, fulfilling the mission of 11.11 when it was created 12 years ago.
Deepening Engagement to Create 'Double' Opportunities
This year the Festival expands the concept from 'single' to 'double,' enabling
merchants to double up on promoting their products to consumers across China
not just once, but twice. A new sales window will be added from November 1 to
3, ahead of the main event on November 11, with the aim of providing merchants,
specifically new brands and small businesses, the opportunity to showcase their
products and tell their brand stories amid the pandemic.
11.11 has become one of the most important new product launch events of the
year for many brands. This year, more than 2 million new products will be
introduced, which is double the amount compared to last year.
'Innovation lies at the heart of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, and we are
more committed than ever to empower businesses to capture opportunities and
growth through new ideas and initiatives in this year full of challenges. The
pandemic has fundamentally changed consumer shopping preferences and
accelerated digital transformation of many businesses. Through our expansion
from 'single' to 'double,' 11.11 will be offering more opportunities for
merchants both online and offline to engage with consumers as well as provide a
better consumer experience overall,' said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and
Tmall.
This year's 11.11 experience will also be enhanced by Alipay's digital
lifestyle platform, which brings together nearly 2 million local service
providers offering special promotions in more than 100 cities. Offline smalland
micro-merchants across China, such as street stalls and neighborhood
grocery stores, will be able to participate in the excitement of 11.11 by
connecting with consumers through Alipay's digital lifestyle platform.
Biggest Growth Driver for Participating Brands
Alibaba launched Spring Thunder Initiative early this year as a continuous
effort on merchants empowerment and 11.11 is yet another milestone to help
merchants regain growth.
This year's Festival will feature 14 million value-for-money products from more
than 250,000 brands available on Tmall. Also, to cater for the needs of
customers in lower-tier cities, Taobao Deals' 'RMB1 Sales' campaign will enable
consumers to purchase goods at huge discounts with free shipping.
To meet Chinese consumers' increasing demand for international products, Tmall
Global will bring more than 2,600 new overseas brands to Chinese consumers for
the first time. Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce platform Kaola will also join
11.11 for the first time, featuring products from 89 countries and regions.
Livestreaming and Logistics Core to the Event
Livestreaming is expected to take the center stage of this year's 11.11. In
addition to sessions hosted by top livestreamers, about 400 company executives
and 300 celebrities will also hold individual livestreaming sessions. Taobao
Live will offer sessions ranging from cosmetics, electronics, to cars and
houses. New features like online property viewings and virtual vehicle test
drives will provide more realistic and engaging experience to help consumers
with their buying decisions. Alibaba's DAMO Academy will use artificial
intelligence technology to create its first virtual livestreaming host, while
Fliggy will host travel-related livestreams.
This year's event will have the largest international presence since it was
founded in 2009. AliExpress now sells to more than 200 countries and regions
worldwide. Lazada was the first to bring the shopping festival concept to
Southeast Asia across six markets - Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines,
Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Shopping festivals such as 11.11 have also
become one of the key industry growth drivers as local small-and-medium
businesses participate in this biggest event alongside LazMall, the region's
largest online mall with more than 18,000 local and international brands. This
year Lazada will continue its 'shoppertainment' features ranging from
livestreaming to new consumer games and innovations such as voice search to
find items.
Alibaba's robust technology and logistics infrastructure is the backbone of the
11.11 Shopping Festival. Cainiao will charter approximately 700 flights during
11.11. More than 50% of this year's cross-border parcels are expected to be
delivered twice as fast as its usual speed.
About the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival began in 2009 with participation from just
27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness about
the value of online shopping. More than 250,000 brands are participating in
this year's event. For the latest news and updates on the 2020 11.11 Global
Shopping Festival, please visit: www.alizila.com
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company
aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its
customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba and that it will be a good
company that lasts for 102 years.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201020005539/en/
Kontakt:
Claire Zhao
Alibaba Group
+852 9727 8923
yanan.z@alibaba-inc.com
Eva Lee
Alibaba Group
+852 5237 8897
eva.lee@alibaba-inc.com
20.10.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de