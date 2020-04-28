MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Maintained its position for the third consecutive year
HANGZHOU, China --(BUSINESS WIRE)--28.04.2020--
Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced that
it has the third biggest market share in the global Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) market and the biggest in the Asia Pacific region for the third year in
a row in 2019, said the leading global research and advisory firm Gartner in
its latest report.
Alibaba's market share in the global IaaS market climbed to 9.1% in 2019, up
from 7.7% the year earlier, said the firm. The Gartner report, Market Share: IT
Services, 2019, also showed that in the Asia Pacific region, Alibaba's market
share increased to 28.2% last year, from 26.1% in 2018.
'We believe our strong growth and leading market position is a testament to the
hard work of our teams and the support of our many customers and partners
around the world, to whom we are truly grateful," said Jeff Zhang, president of
Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "We look forward to continuing our work, which
enables our global customers and partners to expedite their digital
transformation journeys through our scalable, robust and secure infrastructure,
advanced analytics capabilities and thriving ecosystem."
"To us, the report once again demonstrated Alibaba Cloud's commitment to our
global strategy to expand on our worldwide presence by enhancing our global
infrastructure and network." added Zhang.
Alibaba Cloud currently has 63 availability zones in 21 regions, serving
millions of customers across the globe. It has more than 70 security and
compliance accreditations worldwide.
Alibaba Cloud is committed to offering enhanced cloud services to more clients
across the globe. It announced last week that it will invest an additional
RMB200 billion (approximately US$28 billion) in the next three years on its
cloud infrastructure, focusing on technologies including operating system,
servers, chips and network.
Alibaba Cloud is the technology and public cloud platform underpinning
Alibaba's rich and diverse ecosystem, which ranges from e-commerce and payment,
to logistics and supply chain management solutions. It supported $38.4 billion
in transactions on a single day during Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
last year.
In addition to Gartner's findings, an earlier report from market research and
advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC), showed that Alibaba Cloud
recorded the fastest year-on-year revenue growth versus other global cloud
service providers in the first half of last year.
To view the Gartner report, please click on this link (content only accessible
to Gartner subscribers).
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the data
intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS
providers. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China,
according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud
computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business
on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services.
Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International
Olympic Committee.
