New, global team is dedicated to investigating, finding, and launching legal
action and criminal referrals against counterfeiters
SEATTLE --(BUSINESS WIRE)--24.06.2020--
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced it has established a new Counterfeit
Crimes Unit, dedicated to bringing counterfeiters that violate the law and
Amazon's policies by listing counterfeit products in its store to justice.
Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit is a global, multi-disciplinary team composed
of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts,
and will join Amazon's extensive work to drive counterfeit to zero.
Amazon's first objective is to prevent a counterfeit from ever being listed in
its store, and its comprehensive proactive anti-counterfeit programs have
ensured that 99.9% of all Amazon products viewed by customers did not have a
valid counterfeit complaint. In 2019, Amazon invested over $500 million and had
more than 8,000 employees fighting fraud, including counterfeit. Amazon's
efforts have blocked over 6 billion suspected bad listings in 2019 and blocked
over 2.5 million suspected bad actor accounts before they were able to make a
single product available for sale.
Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit will investigate cases where a bad actor has
attempted to evade Amazon's systems and listed a counterfeit in violation of
Amazon's policies. The Counterfeit Crimes Unit will mine Amazon's data, cull
information from external resources such as payment service providers and open
source intelligence, and leverage on-the-ground assets to connect the dots
between targets. The Counterfeit Crimes Unit enables Amazon to more effectively
pursue civil litigation against bad actors, work with brands in joint or
independent investigations, and aid law enforcement officials worldwide in
criminal actions against counterfeiters.
'Every counterfeiter is on notice that they will be held accountable to the
maximum extent possible under the law, regardless of where they attempt to sell
their counterfeits or where they're located,' said Dharmesh Mehta, Vice
President, Customer Trust and Partner Support, Amazon. 'We are working hard to
disrupt and dismantle these criminal networks, and we applaud the law
enforcement authorities who are already part of this fight. We urge governments
to give these authorities the investigative tools, funding, and resources they
need to bring criminal counterfeiters to justice because criminal enforcement -
through prosecution and other disruption measures such as freezing assets - is
one of the most effective ways to stop them.'
The new unit builds on Amazon's established history of collaboration with
brands and law enforcement to hold counterfeiters accountable through financial
penalties, civil litigation, and criminal prosecution. Amazon actively engages
with authorities like the National Intellectual Property Rights Center (US),
Europol (EU), and relevant enforcement authorities in China and around the
world. In May, Amazon identified counterfeiters based in Canada, China,
Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, United Arab
Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States and referred each to relevant
national authorities.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor
focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and
long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized
recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing,
Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products
and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
