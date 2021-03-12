MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Ant Group today announced it will become carbon neutral by 2030, and pledged
its support to bring down emissions through technological innovations, joining
the urgent global efforts to curb climate change and its devastating effects.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311006121/en/
Ant Group aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company will also set up a carbon neutrality fund to support the research
and development of renewable energy and other green technologies, and work with
industry partners to promote green finance.
'Going green has always been a strong priority for Ant since our founding, we
firmly believe technology can and should be used to further sustainable
development,' said Yijie Peng, Vice President of Ant Group. 'The carbon
neutrality goal that we pledged today is the next milestone in our pursuit of
an inclusive, green and sustainable future.'
Ant Group has detailed a roadmap to neutralize direct and indirect emissions
associated with the purchase of electricity from this year (Scopes 1 and 2). By
2030, Ant Group will fully cancel out carbon emissions generated from other
sources it does not own or control, covering areas such as supply chain and
business travel (Scope 3).
Taking advantage of its leading capabilities in developing blockchain
technology and its real-world applications, Ant Group will also explore ways to
apply blockchain solutions to the climate effort, including using the
technology to track the carbon reduction process.
To ensure transparency and accountability, Ant Group invited an external
specialist, the China Environmental United Certification Center (CEC), to join
in discussions when designing its carbon neutral plan. The CEC is an official
service provider to the 2022 Winter Olympics, supporting the Games in assessing
its carbon reduction solutions.
Ant Group will periodically provide updates on its progress towards achieving
the carbon neutral goal.
About Ant Group
With its vision of bringing inclusive, green and sustainable services to
consumers and small businesses in China and around the world, Ant Group has
been pioneering innovative solutions to promote green lifestyle among
consumers.
In 2016, Ant Group's Alipay, China's leading digital payment platform,
introduced the Ant Forest green initiative within the app to encourage
low-carbon activities - such as paying utility bills online and walking instead
of driving - among users. Green energy points earned by users joining the
initiative can be used to plant trees or protect a certain area of land for
biodiversity conservation.
As of October 2020, over 550 million people have joined Ant Forest, planting
over 200 million trees in Gansu Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and
other arid areas in China, contributing to the reduction of approximately 12
million tons of carbon emission. Meanwhile, the initiative also helped protect
conservation land of 370 million hectare (3.7 million square kilometers).
In 2019, Alipay Ant Forest was awarded 'UN Champions of the Earth' award, the
United Nations' highest environmental honor, and '2019 UN Global Climate Action
Award,' for using digital technologies to scale up climate action.
For more information, please visit our website at www.antgroup.com or follow us
on Twitter @AntGroup.
