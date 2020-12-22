MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
The transfer relates to insurance business conducted in any state within the
EEA
Arch Insurance (UK) Limited has today announced that it has received approval
from the High Court of Justice of England and Wales to transfer to Arch
Insurance (EU) dac the insurance business carried on by Arch Insurance (UK)
Limited (excluding inwards reinsurance business) in any state within the
European Economic Area, to ensure continuity of coverage for policyholders
utilising Arch Insurance (EU) dac's freedom of establishment and/or freedom of
services.
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP were advisors on the Part VII transfer from Arch
Insurance (UK) Limited to Arch Insurance (EU) dac in Ireland. This will take
effect on 31 December 2020, following the receipt of sanction from the High
Court on 18 December 2020. The transfer required the approvals of the
Prudential Regulation Authority, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Central
Bank of Ireland and each regulator in the EEA, and involved over 76,000
notifications to policyholders and affected parties.
The announcement follows the decision of the UK electorate to vote in favour of
leaving the European Union (the EU). In response, Arch Capital Group Ltd. put
in place a plan to restructure its UK and European operations in order to
continue to service its European policyholders after the UK's withdrawal from
the EU and the expiration of the agreed transition period, which is due to take
place on 31 December 2020.
Arch Insurance (UK) Limited, Arch Insurance (EU) dac, Part VII Transfer
About Arch Insurance (UK) Limited
Arch Insurance (UK) Limited is part of Arch Insurance International and
provides specialised commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. The
company is authorised and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and
regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
About Arch Insurance (EU) dac
Arch Insurance (EU) dac (formerly Arch Mortgage Insurance dac), is based in
Dublin with branch offices in the UK and other EU locations. The company is
regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is authorised to write all classes
of business (excluding Class 18).
About Arch Insurance International
Arch Insurance International is part of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and includes
Arch Insurance UK and the P&C insurance operations of Arch Insurance (EU) dac,
as well as Arch's insurance operations in Europe, Bermuda and Australia.
About Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2
billion in capital at September 30, 2020 provides insurance, reinsurance and
mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor"
for forward ˆ'looking statements. This release or any other written or oral
statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries
may include forward ˆ'looking statements, which reflect our current views with
respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than
statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this
release are forward ˆ'looking statements.
Forward ˆ'looking statements can generally be identified by the use of
forward ˆ'looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend,"
"estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or
variations or similar terminology. Forward ˆ'looking statements involve our
current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A
non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the
following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased
competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of
rating agencies and the Company's ability to maintain and improve its ratings;
investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the
Company's loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than
expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense
liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and
man-made catastrophic events, including pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact
of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in
the United States or elsewhere; the Company's ability to successfully
integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as consummate
acquisitions and integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may
acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or
policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for
guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to the
Company of reinsurance to manage the Company's gross and net exposures; the
failure of others to meet their obligations to the Company; changes in the
method for determining the London Inter-bank Offered Rate ('LIBOR') and the
potential replacement of LIBOR and other factors identified in the Company's
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive
and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are
included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward ˆ'looking
statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly
qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward ˆ'looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Kontakt:
Media
Patrick Palmer
Head of Marketing and Communications, Arch Insurance International
M +44 7900 743664
