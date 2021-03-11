MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Every degree makes a difference: together we can help reduce carbon emissions
* Ariel expands its 2030 Brand Ambition to focus on decarbonising laundry at
every step - from design, manufacturing and distribution to consumer use
and end of life, whilst maintaining superior cleaning performance.
* The flagship pan-European consumer engagement campaign 'Every Degree Makes
a Difference', which advocates for lower washing temperatures, is a
cornerstone of the new Ambition.
Today, at the ChangeNOW online Live Talk, Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Ariel
laundry detergent brand will announce an expanded 2030 Brand Ambition focused
on 'reinventing clean to decarbonise laundry across its entire value chain.'
Laundry's Carbon Footprint (Graphic: Business Wire)
To do this Ariel has focused on ensuring it can deliver a superior clean in
colder water, whilst also committing the brand's voice to encourage small habit
changes such as lowering wash temperatures. The brand is also working towards
establishing a sustainable supply chain with industry and suppliers, as well as
partnering for innovation.
The first milestone in this journey is the roll out of Ariel's pan-European
consumer engagement campaign, 'Every Degree Makes a Difference' in content
partnership with National Geographic Creative Works, to demonstrate that
through turning down our washing cycle temperature we can together reduce
greenhouse gas emissions. The campaign, which is already launched in Germany
and is coming to France this week, seeks to achieve a five degree drop in
average wash temperatures in Europe by 2025.
Ariel's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) found that on average in Europe 60% of the
environmental footprint of laundry comes when the product is being used, mainly
from the energy used to heat the water. Lowering the wash temperature is the
single most important thing we can all do to reduce the environmental impact of
laundry. Through short films and emotive images created by National Geographic
Creative Works, the campaign highlights the impact of global warming on the
arctic regions and brings to life that we can all make an impact on our planet.
As part of its 2030 Ambition, Ariel is pursuing a sustainable supply chain
through analysing the ingredients with highest CO2 potential in its formula and
exploring alternative sourcing, working closely with its suppliers. The brand
is looking into partnerships to find new solutions that help further
decarbonise its value chain, including novel sources of carbon and new models
for recycling.
'Serving five billion people gives our brands the unique opportunity to promote
conversations, influence attitudes and change behaviour,' comments Virginie
Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer at Procter & Gamble. 'Ariel cleans
impeccably in cold water and enables us to switch down the wash temperature
when doing the laundry. With this we can all unite on the journey to
decarbonise laundry across the entire value chain, helping the climate without
compromising on cleaning performance.'
Ariel's core purpose is to reinvent clean to drive progress, and its expanded
Ambition announced today is underpinned by a wide range of other actions it is
taking to ensure the interconnected sustainability challenges we all face are
being addressed. These include circular packaging, responsibly sourced and less
carbon intensive ingredients, and establishing an even more efficient supply
chain among others. On the societal side, Ariel continues to advocate how
laundry is not only a woman's job, but the responsibility of everyone in the
household.
Ariel is one of P&G's leading brands, and the Brand Ambition announcement is
part of the overall commitment from P&G for 100% of their leadership brands to
enable and inspire responsible consumption by 2030 as part of the company's
Ambition 2030 sustainability goals.
About Every Degree Makes a Difference Campaign
'Every Degree Makes a Difference' is a campaign being run by Ariel that aims to
educate consumers on the benefits of turning their washing machines down and
doing their laundry at lower temperatures. The campaign has been designed to
educate consumers on the following key information: https://
www.nationalgeographic.com/ariel-every-degree-makes-a-difference/
The Life Cycle Assessment of a fabric care detergent clearly signifies that the
environmental footprint is only 40% product related versus up to 60% usage
related at home when people use the washing machine (50% from heating the
water, data is based on the average for European region).
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of
trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always^(R), Ambi Pur^(R), Ariel^(R),
Bounty^(R), Charmin^(R), Crest^(R), Dawn^(R), Downy^(R), Fairy^(R), Febreze^(R), Gain^(R),
Gillette^(R), Head & Shoulders^(R), Lenor^(R), Olay^(R), Oral-B^(R), Pampers^(R), Pantene^
(R), SK-II^(R), Tide^(R), Vicks^(R), and Whisper^(R). The P&G community includes
operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://
www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
