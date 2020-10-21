

Arm today announced that it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the OIP Partner of the Year award for its best-in-class Processor IP for the sixth consecutive year.

"Arm is honored to once again receive the OIP Partner of the Year award for Processor IP from TSMC," said Drew Henry, senior vice president, IPG Strategy and Operations, Arm. "Our close collaboration with TSMC helps our customers and partners design world-class silicon solutions for the tiniest of IoT devices to high-performance cloud data centers.'

'I'm pleased to congratulate Arm as the winner of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for Processor IP,' said Suk Lee, senior director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. 'We look forward to our continued partnership to address customers' design challenges and extend the development of PPA-optimized design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and IoT applications.'

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation. Arm is working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC's latest technologies.

About Arm

Arm^(R) technology is at the heart of a computing and data revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs have enabled intelligent computing in 180 billion chips and our technologies now securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. In combination with our IoT device, connectivity and data management platform, we are also enabling customers with powerful and actionable business insights that are generating new value from their connected devices and data. Together with 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of compute from the chip to the cloud.

