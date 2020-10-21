MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Arm today announced that it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the
OIP Partner of the Year award for its best-in-class Processor IP for the sixth
consecutive year.
"Arm is honored to once again receive the OIP Partner of the Year award for
Processor IP from TSMC," said Drew Henry, senior vice president, IPG Strategy
and Operations, Arm. "Our close collaboration with TSMC helps our customers and
partners design world-class silicon solutions for the tiniest of IoT devices to
high-performance cloud data centers.'
'I'm pleased to congratulate Arm as the winner of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of
the Year award for Processor IP,' said Suk Lee, senior director of Design
Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. 'We look forward to our continued
partnership to address customers' design challenges and extend the development
of PPA-optimized design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and
IoT applications.'
The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving
the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to
accelerate silicon innovation. Arm is working with TSMC to enable
next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions and services
using TSMC's latest technologies.
Additional information is available at the TSMC Press Center.
About Arm
Arm^(R) technology is at the heart of a computing and data revolution that is
transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced,
energy-efficient processor designs have enabled intelligent computing in 180
billion chips and our technologies now securely power products from the sensor
to the smartphone and the supercomputer. In combination with our IoT device,
connectivity and data management platform, we are also enabling customers with
powerful and actionable business insights that are generating new value from
their connected devices and data. Together with 1,000+ technology partners we
are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of compute
from the chip to the cloud.
