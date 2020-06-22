MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Fugaku supercomputer, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, is No.1 on the
TOP500 list
Today at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) it was announced
that the Fugaku supercomputer, a system jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu
Limited, and based on Arm^(R) technology, was awarded the number one spot of the
TOP500 list. Having been crowned the world's most efficient supercomputer on
the Green500 list in November 2019, Fugaku was today also given top honors on
the HPCG list, a ranking of benchmarks across real-world applications, and the
HPL-AI, which rates performance on tasks used in artificial intelligence
applications.
'We are incredibly proud to see an Arm-based supercomputer of this scale come
to life and thank RIKEN and Fujitsu for their commitment and collaboration,'
said Rene Haas, president, IP Group, Arm. 'Powering the world's fastest
supercomputer is a milestone our entire ecosystem should be celebrating as this
is a significant proof point of the innovation and momentum behind Arm
platforms making meaningful impact across the infrastructure and into HPC.'
This achievement represents for the industry a significant evolution in the
needs of the modern infrastructure. Compute efficiency is more important than
ever, developers are demanding more efficiency and flexibility, and the cloud
is driving massive change across the ecosystem. Arm has answered the challenge
with its Neoverse(TM) roadmap and portfolio which aims to deliver the performance,
efficiency, and scalability required to enable the next generation of HPC
deployments. Arm has also made significant investments across the HPC software
ecosystem, enabling seamless migration across instruction sets, cross-platform
development, profiling, and debug. Most recently, the company added additional
porting capabilities to Arm Compiler for Linux and Arm Allinea Studio to help
accelerate applications on current and future Arm CPUs, as more projects of
this scale will be based on Arm because of its openness, efficiency, and
software ecosystem maturity.
Today's announcement signals the direction that industry is headed, and through
this collaborative effort, a shared purpose of enabling greater choice and
flexibility to multiple segments of the infrastructure market has emerged.
The Fugaku supercomputer, which is located at the RIKEN Center for
Computational Science, is the flagship system designed to support a number of
applications that will address both social and scientific issues as Japan works
to achieve 'Society 5.0'. Fugaku will accelerate research that spans drug
discovery and weather and climate forecasting, to new production processes, and
is already being used in the fight against COVID-19 to gain a better
understanding of the novel coronavirus.
