Polestar gains a clear vision of its sustainability strategy across all
divisions and functions in its Chinese operations, while covering best
practices to increase climate neutrality.
Climate change demands immediate action by industries around the globe, and
China has been tightening regulations of various sectors, including the
automotive industry, to promote environmental protection.
BearingPoint client success story: Polestar positions its supply chain in China
for a green future (Graphic: Business Wire)
Polestar, a Swedish-headquartered premium electric vehicle manufacturer with
most of its operations in China, wanted to be proactive and lead by example
when it comes to sustainability by better aligning its supply chain to
sustainable practices. In a recent client success story, management and
technology consultancy BearingPoint shows how it helped Polestar define a
strategic roadmap to realize climate neutrality, circularity, transparency, and
cultural inclusion of its supply chain.
BearingPoint supported Polestar with a four-step approach, resulting in a
strategic roadmap covering short, medium, and long-term objectives. After
analyzing Polestar's current supply-chain maturity, initiatives, and available
capabilities, followed by integrating leading practices, BearingPoint defined
new processes and dedicated tools to support sourcing and procurement,
production, logistics and marketing.
Together with Polestar, BearingPoint prioritized the quick wins for 2021 while
identifying prerequisites, setting timelines, and designating teams to support
the corresponding tasks. A framework of 100+ initiatives was created, with
clear actions and recommendations. Together with the client, BearingPoint
defined a strategic roadmap, prepared the documentation and implementation
plan, and onboarded teams and aligned stakeholders to support each theme until
2024.
'Polestar has now a comprehensive roadmap that helps them drive tailored
initiatives to support a sustainable supply chain. With this, the company sets
the tone of how environmental best practices can be integrated in the
automotive industry to support a green future,' said Tunde Laleye, Partner and
General Manager at BearingPoint China.
'Great collaboration with BearingPoint to integrate sustainability management
into Polestar's global procurement process. The project driven by BearingPoint
enables us to align Polestar's supply chain sustainability ambitions with
suppliers and helps us to identify priorities and track progress for the areas
of improvement,' said Ellie Wu, Global Head of Procurement at Polestar.
Polestar has gained a clear vision and a common understanding of its
sustainability strategy across all divisions and functions in its Chinese
operation, with a comprehensive roadmap for developing initiatives for the next
three years.
By leveraging new, dedicated tools, Polestar can make data-driven decisions for
its supplier procurement processes. The company can assess and monitor its
suppliers' sustainability from economic, environmental, and social
perspectives, as well as appraise their cost-versus-sustainability benefits.
Consequently, Polestar has the ability to challenge its suppliers to improve
their service offerings by integrating more eco-friendly practices into their
own supply chains.
About Polestar
Polestar was established as a new, standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle
manufacturer in 2017. Founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, Polestar enjoys
specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits
from significant economies of scale as a result.
Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently
available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China, and
Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans to be present in 30 global markets.
Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China, with
additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with
European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business
units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on
selected business areas. The second unit provides IP-driven digital assets and
managed services beyond SaaS. The third unit is designed to explore innovative
business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and
development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.
BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and
organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000
people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve
measurable and sustainable success.
For more information, please visit:
Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint
Twitter: @BearingPoint
