

14.01.2021 / 09:00



MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

* With the integration of the Paris-based strategy and innovation firm, BearingPoint creates its own agency, 'YouMeO by BearingPoint' * 'YouMeO by BearingPoint' stimulates an open ecosystem of skills in ethnography, semiology, behavioral psychology, and user research

AMSTERDAM --(BUSINESS WIRE)--14.01.2021--

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint welcomes YouMeO, a strategy and innovation agency, and has created 'YouMeO by BearingPoint' within the group. With the integration, BearingPoint strengthens its competencies in innovation strategy and design. YouMeO's approach is based on design and collective intelligence, using methodologies from the social sciences and humanities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https:// www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005729/en/

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint welcomes YouMeO, a strategy and innovation agency, and has created 'YouMeO by BearingPoint' within the group (Graphic: Business Wire)

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint welcomes YouMeO, a strategy and innovation agency, and has created 'YouMeO by BearingPoint' within the group (Graphic: Business Wire)

YouMeO, founded in 2014, is comprised of 15 innovation project managers and designers with skills in social sciences, ethnology, design, futurology, and gaming. Its integration is an opportunity for BearingPoint to expand its innovation portfolio by creating its own agency, 'YouMeO by BearingPoint,' which will support strategic innovation projects at large companies and public organizations. YouMeO by BearingPoint will also stimulate an open ecosystem of skills in ethnography, semiology, behavioral psychology, and user research.

YouMeO by BearingPoint will be rolled out to all BearingPoint projects with a transformation dimension, change management, and innovation. Concretely, the team reinforces the existing support of the firm's clients on three axes:

* Definition of a strategic and innovation vision * Design for differentiation of experiences for customers and employees * Reinvention of the company and its working methods.

Projects with clients will be collaborative and promote collective intelligence and empowerment.

The YouMeO by BearingPoint team will be strengthened through external recruitment and internally by BearingPoint consultants. This deployment will be done progressively within the firm in the coming months, with the objective to train around 100 consultants within 3 years.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint: 'The ability to innovate and create IP is one of the four core strengths highlighted in our Strategy 2025. The partnership with YouMeO plays exactly into this ambition, and it is another highly focused relationship that offers an excellent addition to our portfolio. We will focus on innovation with high impact for our clients.'

Axelle Paquer, Regional Leader France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Africa at BearingPoint: 'The integration of YouMeO, like the recent acquisition of French start-up Steerio, reflects our dynamic external growth strategy that is focused on the integration of structures with strong expertise. We are delighted with the creation of 'YouMeO by BearingPoint,' which has strong ambitions for the coming years.'

'Six years since our foundation, we wanted to have even more impact in our projects to support our customers' strategy, innovation, and transformation, while continuing to rely on our two drivers: design and collective intelligence. So our merger with BearingPoint came about very naturally. Today, we are very pleased with the integration of the YouMeO team at BearingPoint, which will allow us to carry out even more ambitious and meaningful projects,' say Raphaël Beziz and Martin Mayer, co-founders of YouMeO.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business-critical services to its clients, supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint Twitter: @BearingPoint

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20210113005729/en/

Kontakt:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com