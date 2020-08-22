UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
Business Wire News: Bentley Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Its Class B Common Stock


EXTON, Pa. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--21.08.2020--

Bentley Systems, Incorporated ('Bentley') today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for a proposed initial public offering of its Class B common stock. The shares of Class B common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by existing stockholders of Bentley. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Bentley intends to list its shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'BSY'.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers and RBC Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager for the proposed offering. Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Kontakt:
Media:
James McCusker
203-585-4750
jmccusker@soleburytrout.com



