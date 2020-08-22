MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Bentley Systems, Incorporated ('Bentley') today announced that it has filed a
registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the 'SEC') for a proposed initial public offering of its Class B common stock.
The shares of Class B common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by
existing stockholders of Bentley. The number of shares to be offered and the
price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Bentley intends to
list its shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'BSY'.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running
managers and RBC Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager for the
proposed offering. Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities are
acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been
filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not
be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration
statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not
constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers,
solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in
accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once
available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be
obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at
1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or BofA
Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College
Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, by email at
dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.
James McCusker
203-585-4750
jmccusker@soleburytrout.com
