EXTON, Pa. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--23.09.2020--
Bentley Systems, Incorporated ('Bentley') today announced the pricing of the
initial public offering of 10,750,000 shares of its Class B common stock at a
price to the public of $22.00 per share. The shares of Class B common stock to
be sold in the offering are being sold by existing stockholders of Bentley. The
selling stockholders granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option
to purchase up to an additional 1,610,991 shares of Class B common stock from
the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the
Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2020 under the symbol 'BSY'. The
offering is expected to close on September 25, 2020, subject to customary
closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running
managers and RBC Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager for the
offering. Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities are acting as
co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the SEC. Copies of the registration statement
can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any
securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior
to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that
jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of
securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained by
contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200
West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by
e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus
Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte,
North Carolina 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words
'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,'
'expect' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding
the commencement of trading of Bentley's Class B common stock on the Nasdaq
Global Select Market and the closing of the offering. These forward-looking
statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions,
including those described under 'Risk Factors' under Bentley's registration
statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, Bentley has no
obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these
statements to actual results or revised expectations.
