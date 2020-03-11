MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Advancing Project and Asset Common Data Environments (CDEs) through Digital
Twins
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive
software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and
operations of infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of GroupBC, a
leading UK SaaS software innovator. For over twenty years, GroupBC's and
Bentley's software solutions have been deployed for complementary purposes to
improve project and asset information management. The transaction results from
GroupBC's expansion agenda, and Bentley's investment appetite, for
international growth opportunities stemming from the UK's national initiatives
for major infrastructure investment and towards infrastructure digital twins.
GroupBC's CDE solutions, BC Projects and BC Enterprise+, have been widely
applied in the UK for information management respectively across construction
and asset estates. Largely due to the UK's substantiated ROI experience and its
global thought leadership, CDEs have become increasingly availed globally in
'going digital' for capital projects and resulting assets. In 2019, the UK's
(BS 1192) construction project information management guidelines were largely
adopted within the global standard ISO 19650.
Also in 2019, in its inaugural study of the overall market for Collaborative
BIM, ARC Advisory Group ranked Bentley's ProjectWise system as #1 worldwide.
The new opportunity is to build on ISO 19650, and GroupBC's UK information
management experience, to advance collaborative BIM, through 'evergreen'
digital twins, to span infrastructure lifecycles. In combination, Bentley's
iTwin Services will now be leveraged to uniquely connect GroupBC CDEs and
ProjectWise CDEs. Through semantic alignment and change synchronization, the
resulting digital twins cloud services will securely federate - fully enabling
4D mixed reality and analytics visibility - previously separate CDEs for
construction and engineering.
Keith Bentley, Chief Technology Officer for Bentley Systems, said, 'Our iTwin
cloud services, taking advantage of iModel-based solutions for
interoperability, are ideal for federating CDEs. This enables us to assure that
the users of our BC SaaS services will benefit from further extending the value
of their project and asset information through digital twins. With the help of
our new GroupBC colleagues, we will now be able to better serve engineers,
contractors, and owners by bringing together their collective IT (information
management), OT (operational technologies including reality modeling), and ET
(engineering models). I am confident that the resulting improvements in project
and asset performance will be consistent with the UK's demanding but welcome
expectations for new ROI breakthroughs from digital twins.'
Simon Horsley, UK regional executive for Bentley Systems, said, 'Our many UK
users, projects, and owners in common with GroupBC will gain a lot from our
joining forces to advance CDEs through digital twins. I have been tasked by
Bentley management to help the UK to continue to lead the world in going
digital for infrastructure advancement, and our new offerings and colleagues
from GroupBC bring essential momentum as we pool resources to meet our market's
expanded 'infrastructure revolution' requirements. I particularly welcome to
Bentley Systems GroupBC's co-founders Sanjeev Shah and Stephen Crompton, and
CEO Wes Simmons.'
Sanjeev Shah, co-founder of GroupBC, said, 'This is a hugely exciting day for
our shared accounts and for both our workforces moving forward. The
opportunities which arise from bringing our two companies and their respective
product portfolios together are enormous, as is the global reach which Bentley
can now add for us. Working together we will be even better able to support,
through 'going digital,' construction and asset lifecycles.'
Stephen Crompton, CPO and co-founder of GroupBC, added, 'Bentley is going to
provide a great new home for our products to thrive in. GroupBC have always
promoted an integrated, best-of-breed approach, and being able to complement
our leading software solutions with existing best-of-breed products from
Bentley presents a uniquely exciting opportunity for us and our user
organizations, opening the door for unparalleled integration between our
solutions and bridging the gaps between design, construction and ongoing asset
information management.'
Wes Simmons, CEO of GroupBC, said, 'Our founders and I would like to thank our
equity partner YFM for their visionary support over the last five years. For
our GroupBC team, customers, and partners, joining Bentley Systems ensures a
future of continued growth, including beyond construction information
management through broadly federated digital twins, and international
expansion. Here's to BC CDE and digital twins advancement!'
Image: https://www.bentley.com/-/media/Images/Press Release Images/2020/
Group_BC_v2_Screens_1920x1080
Caption: GroupBC offers a highly secure, yet flexible common data environment
(CDE), providing powerful document and information management in the cloud for
construction projects and built assets.
About GroupBC
GroupBC has been developing enterprise-scale information management solutions
for construction-related projects and asset owners since 1998. GroupBC's
extensible, UK hosted Common Data Environment (CDE) makes it easy for teams to
collaborate, manage and share documents data and spatial information from a
central, secure cloud-based platform.
GroupBC is renowned for pushing the boundaries of technology, integrating
project and asset data with external systems and datasets in order to provide
rich and valuable insights which enable timelier and better decision making.
Customers include Balfour Beatty, Costain, Nationwide Building Society,
Sainsbury's and Thames Water.
www.groupbc.com
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions to
engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and
owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure.
Bentley's MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital
twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset
performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities,
industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.
Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues and generates annual
revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. From inception in 1984,
the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers.
www.bentley.com
Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are
either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley
Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned
subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their
respective owners.
