MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
AirMed air medical transport program begins using biolog-id's technology across
5 bases operating 6 helicopters and 2 airplanes. With biolog-id's
Action-Generated Data, Air-Med improves visibility, availability, and
traceability of Red Blood Cells and Liquide Plasma products, while allowing
teams to spend less time on product management and documentation.
ATLANTA --(BUSINESS WIRE)--16.06.2021--
Biolog-id LLC, a developer and service provider of connected healthcare
solutions, announced today its partnership with AirMed - one of the first air
medical transport programs in the US. As part of this partnership, biolog-id's
cutting-edge technology will provide digital visibility to the inventory of red
blood cells and liquid plasma across 5 locations in the state of Utah, covering
one of the largest geographical areas in the nation, routinely transporting
patients not only from Utah, but also from Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana,
and Idaho.
Biolog-id's blood components management platform will support the inventory
replenishment of the different bases, as well as the traceability and
documentation of the units selected by the teams at the AirMed bases.
'We are pleased to cooperate with the biolog-id team on the deployment of this
technology across our operation,' said Cory Cox, AirMed Outreach Coordinator &
Flight Paramedic at AirMed. 'We are committed to delivering the highest quality
of care to our patients and strive for excellence in every aspect of our
profession. The cooperation with biolog-id perfectly aligns with this mission
by ensuring the availability of some of the most critical life-saving tools we
have at our disposal.'
'Cooperating with an inspiring organization like AirMed is a natural expansion
of our current customer base of community donor center and hospital blood
banks,' said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO biolog-id LLC. 'As a former firefighter I
am particularly excited about our technology supporting the important mission
of the courageous men and women at AirMed.'
The biolog-id technology is compatible across multiple systems, software, and
hardware. That flexibility of the biolog-id platform, coupled with a
customer-centric innovation focus, facilitates the development of dedicated
tools that address the changing conditions in the industry. With an expanding
customer base in the US and worldwide, this combination drives the ability to
efficiently configure biolog-id's solution. While addressing the unique needs
of both donor centers and hospital blood banks, this further enables our
ability to effectively scale.
About biolog-id
Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally
transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational
and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products: blood products (red
blood cells, platelets, plasma), chemotherapies, parenteral nutrition.
The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare
Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work
conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to
patients.
Biolog-id's patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle
East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and
the Xerys Funds. Xerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily
positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare & Life Sciences,
renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.
Company URL: www.biolog-id.com
About ARUP Laboratories
ARUP Laboratories is a national nonprofit and academic reference laboratory at
the forefront of diagnostic medicine. We are a CAP-, ISO 15189-, and
CLIA-certified diagnostic lab with more than 35 years of experience supporting
clients through unparalleled quality and service. Our forward-thinking
community of academic experts and consultants are here to empower our clients
with the most current industry knowledge and unparalleled guidance.
Company URL: https://www.aruplab.com/about
About U-Health AirMed:
AirMed was established on June 16, 1978, as the eighth air medical transport
program in the nation. We fly trauma, burns, medical, pediatric, neonate,
high-risk OB, and cardiac assist device patients 24 hours a day with six
helicopters and two airplanes placed throughout northern Utah and Wyoming. We
use the most state-of-the-art equipment available, which includes digital
capnography, invasive line management, and intra-aortic balloon pumps for
transport. We utilize cutting-edge airway technology including video
laryngoscopy, advanced portable ventilators, and a variety of adjuncts for
securing difficult or complex airways.
Company URL: https://healthcare.utah.edu/airmed/
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210616005729/en/
Kontakt:
Amit Mayer, amit.mayer@biolog-id.com - Astrid Billard,
astrid.billard@biolog-id.com
16.06.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de