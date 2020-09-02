

With best-in-class team and targeted investment initiatives, Company optimally positioned to increase market share in highly valued hemostat market

Biom'up France SAS and its affiliates (together, 'Biom'up'), a leading developer of hemostatic products used in the surgical channel, currently featuring HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows, today announced the appointment of Stéphanie Boileau-Canu as Chief Financial Officer and Emmanuel Zylber as Chief Scientific Officer. Ms. Boileau-Canu and Mr. Zylber will serve on the Company's executive committee, reporting directly to Biom'up Group CEO, Patrice Ferrand.

Ms. Boileau-Canu brings deep financial expertise, gained across more than two decades in a diverse array of executive finance positions, including with SEB Group and several privately held companies. Mr. Zylber is a well-regarded technology and innovation executive, with vast R&D and product development experience, particularly within the medical device space.

Patrice Ferrand, Group CEO of Biom'up, said, 'We are most pleased to welcome Stéphanie and Emmanuel to our management team at this very exciting time in our company's evolution. Stéphanie and Emmanuel bring deep and complementary skills that will empower Biom'up to further expand upon our position in the highly valued hemostat market. We look forward to updating the medical community on a host of exciting near-term milestones, including clinical developments and geographic expansion.'

Additional Biographic Information

In nearly two decades at SEB Group, Ms. Boileau-Canu worked across several continents, in various finance-oriented leadership positions. During her career, she has also served a number of family-owned SMEs, first at Everial and then at Implid. Ms. Boileau-Canu received undergraduate and master's degrees from IAE Dijon and an MBA from Emylon Business School.

Mr. Zylber is a proven and well-respected R&D leader. He has vast experience in product development and registration in the medical device industry, particularly the fields of spine/orthopedics, single-use medical and surgical products. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Zylber has worked at large, global companies such as Zimmer and Vygon, and private investment backed organizations such as Scient'X and Biomodex. He has a demonstrated track record or successfully working with the FDA, European and other international regulatory authorities. Mr. Zylber received his M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing Systems from Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs de Tarbes - ENIT.

About Biom'up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'up develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers designed to simplify surgeons' practices for open and minimally invasive surgical procedures across multiple specialties such as cardiac, general, and orthopedic surgery. The Company's lead product, HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows and its laparoscopic applicator are marketed in Europe and the United States.

About HEMOBLAST(TM)

HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is a hemostatic product used to control bleeding in a broad range of open and minimally invasive surgical procedures, including laparoscopy.

Uncontrolled bleeding is a major surgical complication associated with higher mortality, longer hospitalization and higher rates of transfusions and reoperations. Beyond its impact on patient's health, this major complication causes excess costs in all surgical specialties and is a burden for hospital budgets across the globe. HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is the only surgical hemostatic agent approved by the FDA based on the validated SPOT GRADE(TM) Surface Bleeding Severity Scale (SBSS), which demonstrates the ability to control a range of bleeding from minimal (oozing), mild (pooling) and moderate (flowing) bleeding. HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is proven to control bleeding with flow rates up to 117 mL per minute. Due to its efficacy, versatility and ease of use, HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is quickly becoming a popular choice amongst U.S. and European surgeons looking for new options to control surgical bleeding challenges.

