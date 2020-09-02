MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
With best-in-class team and targeted investment initiatives, Company optimally
positioned to increase market share in highly valued hemostat market
SAINT-PRIEST, France & NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--02.09.2020--
Biom'up France SAS and its affiliates (together, 'Biom'up'), a leading
developer of hemostatic products used in the surgical channel, currently
featuring HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows, today announced the appointment of Stéphanie
Boileau-Canu as Chief Financial Officer and Emmanuel Zylber as Chief Scientific
Officer. Ms. Boileau-Canu and Mr. Zylber will serve on the Company's executive
committee, reporting directly to Biom'up Group CEO, Patrice Ferrand.
Ms. Boileau-Canu brings deep financial expertise, gained across more than two
decades in a diverse array of executive finance positions, including with SEB
Group and several privately held companies. Mr. Zylber is a well-regarded
technology and innovation executive, with vast R&D and product development
experience, particularly within the medical device space.
Patrice Ferrand, Group CEO of Biom'up, said, 'We are most pleased to welcome
Stéphanie and Emmanuel to our management team at this very exciting time in our
company's evolution. Stéphanie and Emmanuel bring deep and complementary skills
that will empower Biom'up to further expand upon our position in the highly
valued hemostat market. We look forward to updating the medical community on a
host of exciting near-term milestones, including clinical developments and
geographic expansion.'
Additional Biographic Information
In nearly two decades at SEB Group, Ms. Boileau-Canu worked across several
continents, in various finance-oriented leadership positions. During her
career, she has also served a number of family-owned SMEs, first at Everial and
then at Implid. Ms. Boileau-Canu received undergraduate and master's degrees
from IAE Dijon and an MBA from Emylon Business School.
Mr. Zylber is a proven and well-respected R&D leader. He has vast experience in
product development and registration in the medical device industry,
particularly the fields of spine/orthopedics, single-use medical and surgical
products. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Zylber has worked at large,
global companies such as Zimmer and Vygon, and private investment backed
organizations such as Scient'X and Biomodex. He has a demonstrated track record
or successfully working with the FDA, European and other international
regulatory authorities. Mr. Zylber received his M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering
and Manufacturing Systems from Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs de Tarbes - ENIT.
About Biom'up
Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'up
develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers
designed to simplify surgeons' practices for open and minimally invasive
surgical procedures across multiple specialties such as cardiac, general, and
orthopedic surgery. The Company's lead product, HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows and its
laparoscopic applicator are marketed in Europe and the United States.
About HEMOBLAST(TM)
HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is a hemostatic product used to control bleeding in a broad
range of open and minimally invasive surgical procedures, including
laparoscopy.
Uncontrolled bleeding is a major surgical complication associated with higher
mortality, longer hospitalization and higher rates of transfusions and
reoperations. Beyond its impact on patient's health, this major complication
causes excess costs in all surgical specialties and is a burden for hospital
budgets across the globe. HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is the only surgical hemostatic
agent approved by the FDA based on the validated SPOT GRADE(TM) Surface Bleeding
Severity Scale (SBSS), which demonstrates the ability to control a range of
bleeding from minimal (oozing), mild (pooling) and moderate (flowing) bleeding.
HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows is proven to control bleeding with flow rates up to 117 mL
per minute. Due to its efficacy, versatility and ease of use, HEMOBLAST(TM)
Bellows is quickly becoming a popular choice amongst U.S. and European surgeons
looking for new options to control surgical bleeding challenges.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200902005289/en/
Kontakt:
Media:
For the United States:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
+1 212-521-4800
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com
For France:
Elvira Pignal
Kekst CNC
+33 6 36 23 68 36
elvira.pignal@kekstcnc.com
02.09.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de