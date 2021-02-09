MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
New Solution Enables BlueConic Customers to Meet Their Goals for
Transformational Growth While Mitigating the Effects of Ongoing Browser Privacy
Changes
BOSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--09.02.2021--
BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today
announced new functionality that enables customers to continue building
legitimate first-party data assets amid rising third-party cookie and
privacy-related data restrictions.
Google and Apple are pushing forward with plans to eliminate third-party
cookies to crack down on widely used advertising technologies that collect,
share, and sell customer data with little regulation and without consumers'
knowledge or consent. While this broad-strokes approach to fixing the problem
is rightly rooted in bringing more transparency, choice, and control to
consumers, it also inadvertently jeopardizes legitimate first-party data
collection and the decade's worth of progress companies have made toward
recognizing visitors on the web and providing them with more relevant,
personalized cross-channel experiences.
With this new functionality, BlueConic is giving companies the ability to
centrally manage first-party server-side cookies to continue to build their
first-party data assets and untether their marketing tactics from technologies
that rely on third-party cookies. Collecting consented, first-party data in
unified profiles helps companies power personalization tactics (e.g., relevant
product recommendations, personalized offers and reminders etc.) on web
channels - whether or not an individual identifies themselves. Similar to
BlueConic's end-to-end consent management capabilities, it will help customers
navigate the complexity of data management as privacy regulations change.
Leveraging a centralized, easy-to-use console, BlueConic customers will be able
to manage the implementation of first-party cookies across all of their web
channels, without putting the onus on marketers or IT teams to coordinate
multiple domains, manage various databases for each domain, or manage
certificate renewals in their DNS. As a result, companies can continue
capturing on-site data to enrich the unified customer profiles stored within
their BlueConic database with confidence and utility. For instance, customers
can:
* Interact with consumers using ad blockers: An estimated 30% of all internet
users now use ad blockers, which can be problematic for businesses trying
to reach their audiences. Since these users are represented by persistent
profiles in BlueConic, customers can continue to grow their audience.
* Reduce false unique visitor counts: By eliminating first-party cookie
expiration caps, business users can continue to recognize anonymous website
visitors, track their behaviors over time, and deliver relevant, valuable
experiences that are mutually beneficial to the company and the customer.
* Improve identity management: With this new functionality, BlueConic ensures
that companies, including multi-brand companies, can continue to build
unified profiles using identity management capabilities from the time a
customer is anonymous to the time they are known.
'BlueConic is focused on helping customers drive transformational growth
through the collection and use of consented first-party data. Unfortunately,
browser technology changes, which rightly prioritize consumer privacy over
third-party tracking, have the potential to disrupt legitimate first-party data
collection,' explains Bart Heilbron, CEO and co-founder of BlueConic. 'This new
functionality ensures our customers can continue to make first-party data the
cornerstone of their customer-centric strategies as privacy policies
proliferate.'
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies'
first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and
whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business
growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken,
ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent,
individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and
systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including
customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and
experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global
company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and
follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
