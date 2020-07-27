MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Boehringer Ingelheim joins forces with Belgian biotech company GST which
develops and produces state-of-the art stem cell products for horses and
pets
* The acquisition follows two years of successful partnership that brought
the first-ever registered stem cell-based veterinary medicine to the
European market
* Decision to acquire GST is fully aligned with part of Boehringer
Ingelheim's Animal Health strategy, aiming to strengthen its portfolio
capabilities to accelerate innovation and growth
Boehringer Ingelheim, a market leader in animal health, has acquired Global
Stem cell Technology (GST), a Belgian veterinary biotech company. GST is
dedicated to the research, development and production of evidence-based,
regenerative medicines (stem cell therapies) used to treat orthopedic and
metabolic diseases in animals. Boehringer Ingelheim already entered into a
partnership with GST in 2018; in 2019, the companies launched Arti-Cell^(R) Forte
in Europe.
Arti-Cell^(R) Forte is testimony to the innovation strength that lies within both
companies. It is the first-ever stem cell product in the veterinary world
granted marketing authorization by the European Commission. The acquisition and
integration of GST will accelerate the development pipeline of Boehringer
Ingelheim while maintaining its focus on setting new standards of care for
animals.
'Collaboration with external partners plays an essential role in helping us
expand our portfolio. After two years of a very successful partnership, we have
decided to acquire GST. We are convinced that its expertise in the field of
state-of-the art stem cell products will help us bring even more innovative
solutions to our customers,' shares Jean-Luc Michel, Head of Global Strategic
Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.
'Boehringer Ingelheim wants to lead a new wave of innovation in the veterinary
field. This ambition is a natural fit with GST's management, staff and vision.
From the very beginning we aimed to change the veterinary field, a role we will
continue to play as a new R&D division within Boehringer Ingelheim,' says Jan
Spaas, CEO of GST.
'This decision is fully aligned with our recently refocused strategic
direction. Stem cell research areas and regenerative medicine offer an exciting
potential for the next wave of innovation we are actively pursuing. In
addition, strengthening external partnerships to accelerate our innovative
efforts and growth is one of the key elements of our strategy,' adds Eric
Haaksma, Head of Global Innovation at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
