MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
* First clinical study to evaluate novel combination blocking KRAS G12C and
its activator SOS1 to potentially increase the therapeutic benefit for lung
and colorectal cancer patients
* Study is based on preclinical evidence suggesting synergistic effect of
KRAS G12C and SOS1 inhibition
INGELHEIM, Germany & SAN DIEGO --(BUSINESS WIRE)--17.09.2020--
Boehringer Ingelheim and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) today
announced a clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of BI 1701963, a
SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor blocking KRAS independent of mutation type, and
MRTX849, a KRAS G12C selective inhibitor in patients with solid tumors that
harbor the KRAS G12C mutation. The collaboration will investigate the potential
of this combination to provide more effective and durable responses for
patients with lung and colorectal cancers who currently have limited treatment
options.
Preclinical data suggest that the combination of a KRAS G12C inhibitor with a
SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor results in increased anti-tumor activity based on the
complementary mechanisms of these targeted oncology agents. By shifting the
equilibrium from active KRAS(ON) towards the inactive KRAS(OFF) form,
SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitors have the potential to sensitize KRAS G12C mutant
tumors to covalent KRAS G12C inhibitors that bind to KRAS(OFF).
'We look forward to collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim to test this
combination in clinical trials,' said Joseph Leveque, M.D., Executive Vice
President and Chief Medical Officer of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. 'This
collaboration is aligned with the broad and aggressive development strategy we
have for MRTX849 and brings the potential for another therapeutic option to
patients with KRAS G12C mutations.'
'We are excited to partner with Mirati in our ambition to make a difference for
people living with KRAS-driven cancers. Combining our SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor
with the mutation specific G12C inhibitor could be a win-win approach enhancing
the response to therapy,' said Victoria Zazulina, M.D., Global Medical Head for
Oncology at Boehringer Ingelheim. 'We have a comprehensive KRAS program
including the first SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor in the clinic, BI 1701963, for
which we are exploring several combinations to optimize its therapeutic benefit
in broad patient populations.'
Under the terms of the non-exclusive collaboration, Mirati will be the sponsor
of the trial and Boehringer Ingelheim and Mirati will jointly share the costs
of and oversee clinical development for the combined therapy.
About MRTX849
MRTX849 is an investigational, orally available small molecule that is designed
to potently and selectively inhibit a form of KRAS, which harbors a
substitution mutation (G12C). KRAS G12C mutations are present in approximately
14% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma patients, in 3-4% of
colorectal cancer patients, and in subsets of other types of cancer. Tumors
characterized by KRAS G12C mutations are commonly associated with poor
prognosis and resistance to therapy, and patients with these mutations have few
treatment options. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial treating
patients with molecularly identified, KRAS G12C-positive advanced solid tumors
and in the first quarter of 2020, enrollment began in the registration enabling
cohort in monotherapy NSCLC, colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.
About BI 1701963
BI 1701963 is an investigational, orally available small molecule, that is
designed to bind to the catalytic domain of SOS1 preventing the interaction
with KRAS(OFF) and simultaneously blocking SOS1 driven feedback. This reduces
the formation of KRAS(ON) and in consequence inhibits MAPK pathway signaling in
KRAS-dependent cancers. The selective inhibition of SOS1 is a therapeutic
concept that could allow KRAS blockade irrespective of KRAS mutation type
(pan-KRAS approach). SOS1::KRAS inhibitors exhibit activity on a broad spectrum
of KRAS alleles, including all major G12D/V/C and G13D oncoproteins, as
recently published by Hofmann MH, et al. in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the
American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). BI 1701963 is currently being
evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced KRAS-mutated
cancers to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic
properties, and preliminary efficacy of BI 1701963 alone and in combination
with MEK inhibitors.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business
of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ('Mirati'). Any statement describing Mirati's
goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs,
development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development
pipeline, including without limitation MRTX849, sitravatinib and MRTX1133, is a
forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those
challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and
commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as
human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such
drugs.
Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they
never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of
its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently
known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these
forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs
are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q
and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') available at the SEC's Internet site (
www.sec.gov).These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this
press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking
statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those
projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Boehringer Ingelheim's Intended Audiences Notice
This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim,
Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business.
Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of
approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific
press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do
business.
Please click on the following link for 'Notes to Editors':
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/
clinicalcollaborationwithmirati
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200917005466/en/
Kontakt:
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Boehringer Ingelheim
Dr. Reinhard Malin
Head of Communications Innovation Unit
Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Center GmbH
Media + PR
P: +49 6132 77-90815
reinhard.malin@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Linda Ruckel
Associate Director, Media and Corporate Reputation
Boehringer Ingelheim U.S.
Media + PR
P: +1 203-791-6672
linda.ruckel@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Sarah Soetbeer
Junior Product Communications Manager
Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Center GmbH
Media + PR
P: +49 6132 77-183874
sarah.soetbeer@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
Temre Johnson
Mirati Therapeutics Inc.
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(858) 332-3562
ir@mirati.com
17.09.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de