- New collaboration strengthens Boehringer Ingelheim's cancer research strategy
to develop novel treatment options for patients with lung or gastrointestinal
cancers
- Proxygen's unique molecular glue degrader discovery platform complements
Boehringer Ingelheim's focus on proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) in the
aim of degrading cancer drivers that were previously considered undruggable
INGELHEIM, Germany & VIENNA --(BUSINESS WIRE)--07.12.2020--
Boehringer Ingelheim and Proxygen today announced they have entered into a
collaboration and license agreement to enable the identification of molecular
glue degraders against various oncogenic targets. The collaboration combines
Proxygen's unique molecular glue degrader discovery platform and its expertise
in targeted protein degradation with Boehringer Ingelheim's long-term strategy
to provide first-in-class, breakthrough therapies for cancer patients.
Molecular glue degraders and PROTACs harness the power of the cell's recycling
machinery to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins. Molecular glue
degraders achieve this by specifically bridging the distance between target
proteins and ubiquitin ligases, which consequently flag the target proteins for
rapid degradation. Molecular glues orchestrate this protein-protein proximity
through highly cooperative binding. They circumvent the need for a defined
binding pocket on the surface of the target protein, a requirement for
conventional small molecule drugs, allowing pharmaceutical intervention on
proteins that were previously considered undruggable.
'Proxygen's molecular glue degrader platform has the potential to become a
valuable component of Boehringer Ingelheim's cancer research strategy to treat
tumors driven by the most frequently mutated cancer-causing proteins that were
previously considered undruggable and to further expand our efforts in the area
of targeted protein degradation,' says Norbert Kraut, Global Head of Cancer
Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. 'We are very pleased to partner with
Proxygen, complementing our efforts in taking difficult-to-treat cancers on.'
The identification of molecular glue degraders has been serendipitous up to
this point. Proxygen's highly scalable and broadly applicable molecular glue
discovery platform promises a goal-oriented and comprehensive avenue towards an
improved identification of molecular glue degrader candidates.
'We are very excited to join forces with Boehringer Ingelheim,' says Bernhard
Boidol, Chief Executive Officer of Proxygen. 'Working together with a leader in
innovative oncological research and development not only validates the broad
applicability of our molecular glue degrader platform but also allows us to
rapidly develop new therapies for the high unmet medical need of many patients
with lung and colorectal cancers.'
Proxygen's new method has recently been recognized by Boehringer Ingelheim
through its Grass Roots 'Innovation Prize' in Vienna, Austria. The 'Innovation
Prize' recognizes the innovation power of young life-science companies and
bio-entrepreneurs to create and sustain pipelines for the next generation of
medicines. Launched in 2015, the Grass Roots programs comprise of 'Office
Hours,' 'Academy' and the 'Innovation Prize.' As a company dedicated to
improving health and quality of life, these programs give Boehringer Ingelheim
the opportunity to lend expertise to the early-stage innovation community and
offer guidance around the science to help enable ideas to deliver the next
breakthroughs.
Proxygen is entitled to receive up-front payments, research and development
support and milestone gated development payments, as well as tiered royalties
based on future commercial sales of developed products.
