* Boehringer Ingelheim offers MyStudyWindow to provide patients, families,
caregivers, and doctors consistent access to information about Boehringer
Ingelheim's actively recruiting studies conducted at global site locations
* The platform features patient-centric study titles and descriptions,
educational content, and guidance on the clinical trial selection and
enrollment process
* Anonymous condition-based questionnaires identify and pre-screen
potentially relevant studies based on a few questions about patient
diagnosis, disease stage, and treatment history
INGELHEIM, Germany & RALEIGH, N.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--18.02.2020--
Boehringer Ingelheim and Carebox Healthcare Solutions announced the recent
launch of MyStudyWindow (www.mystudywindow.com), a digital platform empowering
patients, families, caregivers, and doctors to learn about Boehringer
Ingelheim's studies by offering information in an easy to access and
understandable way. The collaboration brings together Carebox' expertise in
study matching based on patient eligibility criteria and Boehringer Ingelheim's
extensive scientific capabilities to pursue innovation on behalf of patients
around the world.
Mohammed Ali, Global Head of Digital Development, Global Clinical Operations at
Boehringer Ingelheim, says: 'This initial release of MyStudyWindow represents
an important step towards our vision to bring patients and physicians closer to
the clinical trials environment. We plan to establish a next-generation
platform empowering patients who consider to participate in or to learn about
Boehringer Ingelheim studies and research. In addition, we aim to support
doctors to find the information they need to consult on and pursue a
well-informed treatment.'
The digital platform MyStudyWindow follows a patient-centric approach using lay
friendly language, educational content and user-friendly features that provide
guidance: Users can select from a range of condition-specific questionnaires to
anonymously answer questions about a patient's diagnosis, disease stage, and
treatment history. MyStudyWindow instantly matches the user to potentially
relevant clinical studies from the Boehringer Ingelheim portfolio, suggests
nearby study site locations, and provides guidance on contacting the site for
next steps. For studies that Boehringer Ingelheim would conduct in the future,
patients will have the opportunity to provide feedback on their research
experience to further stepping closer towards clinical trial democratization.
The functions are facilitated by artificial intelligence powered automation
which enables Carebox to continuously curate and structure eligibility criteria
for Boehringer Ingelheim clinical trials.
'We are proud to be part of this project as the technology partner to develop
and operate MyStudyWindow as a cloud-based SaaS solution', explains Brian
Weiss, CEO of Carebox Healthcare Solutions. 'We are looking forward to
continuing to expand the functionality and global reach of MyStudyWindow to
further Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to patient-centric clinical research
designs.'
Increasing patient and doctor awareness of clinical study opportunities and
improving access is an industry challenge. Often times a lack of awareness
leads to potential issues for up to 75 percent of investigators who fail to
enroll the target number of participants. Furthermore, this impediment leads to
as much as 90 percent of all clinical trials worldwide failing to enroll
patients within the target amount of time and must extend their enrollment
period.^1 The parties involved in healthcare innovation increasingly recognize
the role of patients and caregivers as key stakeholders in clinical research.
Boehringer Ingelheim believes that the empowerment of patients and caregivers
can be beneficial for study recruitment and help them to go into an informed
dialog, especially those living with rare diseases.
Please click on the following link for 'Notes to Editors' and 'References':
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/mystudywindow
Kontakt:
Media Contacts:
Boehringer Ingelheim
Sarah Soetbeer
Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Center GmbH
Communications + Public Affairs
P: +49 6132 77-183874
sarah.soetbeer@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Carebox Healthcare Solutions
Brian Weiss
Carebox Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
brian.weiss@careboxhealth.com
Collaboration Requests:
Boehringer Ingelheim
Sonia Houston Pichardo
Business Lead for MyStudyWindow
sonia.houston_pichardo@boehringer-Ingelheim.com
