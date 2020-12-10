MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Acquisition will add another key dimension to Boehringer Ingelheim's focus
on patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors
* NBE-Therapeutics' pipeline is based on its innovative next generation
antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform
* NBE-Therapeutics' will remain at its campus in Basel, Switzerland and
operate as a new site within Boehringer Ingelheim's R&D network
INGELHEIM, Germany & BASEL, Switzerland --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.12.2020--
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the signing of a binding agreement for
acquiring all shares of NBE-Therapeutics, a private, clinical-stage Swiss
biotechnology company focused on antibody-drug conjugates and advancing
targeted cancer therapies derived from its immune stimulatory iADC(TM) platform.
NBE-Therapeutics' lead compound NBE-002 is currently in phase I clinical
studies for triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumors. Importantly,
Boehringer Ingelheim gains access to an innovative and unique platform that it
will use to build a leading ADC portfolio and develop potential combinations
with other assets from its cancer immunology portfolio.
'NBE-Therapeutics' iADC platform adds exceptional tumor targeting capabilities
to our oncology portfolio. Together with our immune cell-targeting assets, this
could enable new powerful combinations that will allow for efficacious and
durable treatments for patients,' said Michel Pairet, member of Boehringer
Ingelheim's Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for the company's
Innovation Unit. 'This acquisition is a further example of Boehringer
Ingelheim's long-term strategy to enhance our position as an innovator of novel
cancer therapies for patients in need. We welcome NBE-Therapeutics' richly
talented team to Boehringer Ingelheim and we look forward to collaborating with
them on this important work.'
The total transaction value is 1.18 billion euros and also includes contingent
clinical and regulatory milestones.
'I am extremely proud of the NBE-Therapeutics' team and delighted that our
world class ADC expertise is being recognized by Boehringer Ingelheim. This
transaction is a validation of our platform and its potential for the next
generation cancer therapies,' said Bertrand Damour, Chief Executive Officer of
NBE-Therapeutics. 'We look forward to progressing NBE-002, our lead program and
best-in-class anti ROR1 ADC, and to continuing the fight against cancer
alongside Boehringer Ingelheim with its strong clinical development
capabilities.'
Boehringer Ingelheim's cancer cell directed research is focused on the
development of targeted therapies for the treatment of difficult-to-treat solid
tumors. Inducing tumor cell death is a key component, and ADC based approaches
have emerged as a powerful targeted therapy with potential for induction of
immunogenic cell death at reduced systemic exposure and toxicity.
The NBE-Therapeutics' acquisition will significantly strengthen Boehringer
Ingelheim's strategic focus on targeted cancer cell-directed therapies and
complements existing capabilities in antigen discovery as well as antibody and
T-cell engager technologies. By combining its world-class, in-house research
and development with that of highly innovative biotechnology companies,
Boehringer Ingelheim is developing innovative therapies and accelerating the
delivery of the next generation of cancer treatments. This builds on recent
strategic acquisitions and collaborations, including the acquisition of
ViraTherapeutics and AMAL Therapeutics, which are also contributing assets.
NBE-Therapeutics is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, where it was founded
with financial backing from a syndicate of both corporate and institutional
investors, including the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and PPF Group, as
their largest shareholders, and Denmark's Novo Holdings. NBE-Therapeutics'
technology platform and derived assets are protected by a broad portfolio of
patents and licenses.
The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions
and is expected during the course of Q1 2021.
