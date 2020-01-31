MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Bempedoic acid is an oral, once-daily ATP citrate lyase inhibitor that
reduces cholesterol synthesis in the liver. This unique mechanism of action
is complementary to statins and other lipid-lowering therapies^1
* Positive CHMP opinions are based on a global clinical trial programme
demonstrating consistent LDL-C lowering across a range of patient
populations^2-6
* European Commission decisions on Marketing Authorisation Application
expected in the first half of 2020
Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (hereafter, 'Daiichi Sankyo') today announced that
the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted positive opinions for the marketing
authorisations of both bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe fixed
dose combination (FDC) tablet, recommending their approval as treatments to
reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
Bempedoic acid is being developed as a first-in-class, affordable, convenient,
once-daily, oral therapy for people with hypercholesterolaemia who are unable
to reach LDL-C goals after optimised oral lipid-lowering therapies and remain
at high risk of a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke.
The CHMP recommended granting bempedoic acid marketing authorisation for adults
with primary hypercholesterolaemia (heterozygous familial and non-familial) or
mixed dyslipidaemia, as an adjunct to diet:
* in combination with a statin or statin with other lipid-lowering therapies
in patients unable to reach LDL-C goals with the maximum tolerated dose of
a statin, or
* alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients who
are statin-intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.
The CHMP recommended granting the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe FDC tablet
marketing authorisation for adults with primary hypercholesterolaemia
(heterozygous familial and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidaemia, as an adjunct
to diet:
* in combination with a statin in patients unable to reach LDL-C goals with
the maximum tolerated dose of a statin in addition to ezetimibe,
* alone in patients who are either statin-intolerant or for whom a statin is
contraindicated, and are unable to reach LDL-C goals with ezetimibe alone,
* in patients already being treated with the combination of bempedoic acid
and ezetimibe as separate tablets with or without a statin.
'Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Europe, killing over
four million people every year, and increased LDL-C levels are one of the most
important risk factors. However, as many as 80% of people on statins are not
reaching their LDL-C targets.^7 This is not only disappointing for them but
also challenging for their healthcare professionals,' said Benoit Creveau, Head
of Cardiovascular Marketing at Daiichi Sankyo Europe. 'The clinical development
programme for bempedoic acid demonstrated consistent lowering of LDL-C in a
broad range of patients, including those already receiving optimised oral
lipid-lowering therapies. The CHMP opinion is an acknowledgement of these
results and brings us one step closer to our commitment of helping patients in
the European Union who have not yet achieved their LDL-C goals.'
The CHMP positive opinions are supported by a global pivotal Phase III clinical
trial programme conducted in more than 4,000 patients. Bempedoic acid provided
up to 18% placebo-corrected LDL-C lowering when used with moderate- and
high-intensity statins and 21-28% placebo-corrected LDL-C lowering when used
with low-dose or no background statin.^3,4,5 The bempedoic acid / ezetimibe FDC
tablet provided a 38% placebo-corrected LDL-C lowering when used with
maximally-tolerated statin therapy, which may mean no statin at all.^6
The CHMP is a scientific committee of the EMA that reviews medical product
applications on their scientific and clinical merit. The European Commission
will review the CHMP opinions and is expected to deliver its final decision in
the first half of 2020. Bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe FDC
tablet are also currently under regulatory review by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) with PDUFA dates of February 21^st and 26^th 2020.
Bempedoic Acid
With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid is an oral, once-daily ATP
Citrate Lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol synthesis in the liver
and thereby lowers circulating LDL-C levels.^3,5 It is intended for patients
with hypercholesterolaemia and/or at high risk of atherosclerotic
cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who need additional LDL-C lowering despite
maximally-tolerated statin therapy.
Bempedoic acid has a unique, innovative mode of action which is complementary
to other lipid-lowering therapies, such as statins.^4 Due to its liver-specific
mode of action, bempedoic acid has a reduced potential to induce the
muscle-related side effects commonly associated with statin therapy and provide
additional LDL-C lowering on top of statin monotherapy in clinical trials.
Bempedoic acid has been observed to reduce high EURsensitivity C EURreactive protein
(hsCRP), a key marker of inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease.^5
Daiichi Sankyo Europe has licensed exclusive commercialisation rights to these
products in the European Economic Area and Switzerland from Esperion.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative
pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified,
unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science
and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence
in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the
world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising
new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines
for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a 'Global
Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology,' Daiichi Sankyo is
primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other
research areas centred around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more
information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.
