MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
OSLO, Norway --(BUSINESS WIRE)--05.03.2020--
Hansen Technologies, a global leader of software and services for the energy,
water, and communications industries, is pleased to announce the signing of a
Customer Information System (CIS) project for Fortum.
Fortum, largely considered one of the leading providers of clean energy
solutions, has chosen Hansen Technologies for their proven track record and
innovative solutions for customer engagement that enable modern energy
retailers. Hansen and Fortum first partnered together in 2009, putting in place
a CIS system for the Norwegian market before gradually expanding the
partnership to encompass Finland. The scope of this relationship is being
expanded even further now, by placing two large retailer companies under the
Fortum Hansen Customer Information System umbrella. Hansen will provide
expanded coverage for Fortum with a state-of-the-art solution that will help
the company achieve its goal of being at the forefront in providing customer
excellence and an engaging digital experience.
With operations in several countries, Fortum is the largest Nordic retail
energy seller. It has approx. 2.4 million electricity customers in Finland,
Sweden and Norway, consisting of both households and businesses.
John May, President EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: 'Working with a major
Nordic entity such as Fortum for the last decade has been a rewarding
experience, and we could not be more pleased to expand the scope of our
relationship. With over four decades of industry and vertical-specific
experience, Hansen Technologies is proud to provide our customers with
competitive advantages that enable them to drive innovation, and thrive in a
new and ever-changing energy market.'
Catering specifically to modern energy companies, Hansen Technologies offers
leading software and services to energy providers around the globe,
streamlining business processes for companies aiming to accelerate their
digital transformation and time-to-market for new products and services and
deliver compelling customer experiences.
For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit us at
www.hansencx.com.
About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and
services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its
award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80
countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services,
manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and
customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com
About Fortum
Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with
electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource
efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for
a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic
countries, Russia, Poland and India. In 2019, our sales were EUR 5.4 billion
and 59% of our electricity generation was CO2 free.
Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200304005834/en/
Kontakt:
For interviews or more information, please contact:
Stian Madsen, Global Vice President, Marketing, Hansen Utilities Division
+47 992 45 879 / stian.madsen@hansencx.com
Adnan Bashir, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
+1 647 204 0999 / adnan.bashir@sigma-systems.com
05.03.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de