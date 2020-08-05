MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Initial Phase 1b data from LIO-1 to be presented at the ESMO Virtual
Congress 2020
* The LIO-1 trial is part of Clovis Oncology's broad clinical collaboration
with Bristol Myers Squibb
BOULDER, Colo.
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today treatment of the first
patient in the Phase 2 portion of the LIO-1 trial evaluating the combination of
lucitanib, Clovis' investigational angiogenesis inhibitor, including vascular
endothelial growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (VEGFR1-3), and Opdivo^(R)
(nivolumab), Bristol Myers Squibb's PD-1 inhibitor, for the treatment of
gynecologic cancers. The LIO-1 trial is sponsored by Clovis as part of its
broad clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.
'The Phase 2 part of the LIO-1 trial will advance our scientific understanding
of the potential for an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including VEGF,
such as lucitanib, to be combined with a PD-1 inhibitor for the treatment of
gynecologic cancers,' said Dr. Erika Hamilton, Director of the Breast and
Gynecologic Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee
Oncology. 'It is estimated that nearly 100,000 women will be diagnosed with a
gynecologic cancer in the U.S. this year alone, and it is vital that we
identify new treatment options, in particular new combinations, for these
women.'
The Phase 2 part of LIO-1 is an open-label study to evaluate the safety and
efficacy of lucitanib and Opdivo in patients with advanced gynecological solid
tumors, including a broad spectrum of ovarian and endometrial subtypes
including clear cell disease and patients with cervical cancer. The primary
endpoint is confirmed best overall response rate based on investigator
assessment according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST)
v1.1. The study will be conducted in the U.S. and Europe, in collaboration with
the European Network for Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups (ENGOT) for
European study sites.
The Phase 2 dosing regimen for the LIO-1 study is based on results from the
recently completed Phase 1b dose-escalation portion of the LIO-1 study.
Abstracts describing the initial results of the Phase 1b portion of the LIO-1
study, as well as a trials-in-progress description of the Phase 2 study design
of LIO-1, have been accepted as ePosters at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 in September.
'The initiation of the Phase 2 stage of the LIO-1 clinical trial is an
important milestone for the lucitanib development program, and I am grateful to
our team and our investigators for their commitment to initiating this study
safely and expeditiously in this new COVID-19 era,' said Patrick J. Mahaffy,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Clovis Oncology. 'Importantly, we look
forward to sharing initial Phase 1b data from LIO-1 at the upcoming virtual
ESMO Congress, as well as data for each of our commercial and development-stage
products. We are committed to pursue innovative clinical studies, both
monotherapy and in combination, that are supported by a strong scientific
rationale and offer the potential to provide additional treatment options with
meaningful clinical benefit to a broad group of cancer patients.'
More information about the LIO-1 trial (NCT04042116) is available here.
About Lucitanib
Lucitanib is an oral, potent inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase activity of
vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (VEGFR1-3),
platelet-derived growth factor receptors alpha and beta (PDFGRΑ±/Α²) and
fibroblast growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (FGFR1-3). Emerging clinical
data support the combination of angiogenesis inhibitors and immunotherapy to
increase effectiveness in multiple cancer indications. Angiogenic factors, such
as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), are frequently up-regulated in
tumors and create an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Use of
antiangiogenic drugs may reverse this immunosuppression and augment response to
immunotherapy.
Lucitanib is an unlicensed medical product.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring,
developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S.,
Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets
development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and
simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a
compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from
its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit
www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office
locations in the U.S. and Europe.
Clovis Oncology Forward-Looking Statement
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of
management. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press
release include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefit of
our drug candidate lucitanib in combination with nivolumab and expanding
treatment options for a broader set of patient populations. Such
forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that
could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ
significantly from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether future pre-clinical
or clinical study results will support continued development or regulatory
approval, whether our clinical development programs for our drug candidates and
those of our partners can be completed on time or at all, whether future study
results will be consistent with study findings to date, and actions by the FDA,
the EMA or other regulatory authorities regarding data required to support drug
applications and whether to accept or approve drug applications that may be
filed, as well as their decisions regarding drug labeling, reimbursement and
pricing, and other matters that could affect the development, approval,
availability or commercial potential of our drug candidates. Clovis Oncology
does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A
further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Clovis
Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Annual Report on Form 10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.
