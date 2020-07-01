MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
In partnership with Sigfox and delaware, Condat launches CondatLink for better
inventory management and visibility of sealant consumption.
Condat, a global specialist in surface chemistry including industrial
lubricants, today announced its partnership with Sigfox, the world's leading
IoT service provider and initiator of the 0G network. With its long-term
partner delaware, an internationally renowned integrator of innovative
technology solutions, the two companies have created CondatLink, an IoT
solution capable of helping tunnel boring machine operators to better manage
their supply and stock of sealant on construction sites.
A tunnel boring site (Photo: Sigfox)
Sealant stock management: a major challenge for tunnel construction
With more than 25 years of experience in the field of tunnels, with more than
4,500 km laid, Condat has unique know-how and an international reputation in
its sector. In particular, the company is a leader in the manufacture and
supply of tail seal greases, products designed for tunnel construction in wet
areas. Tail seal greases are essential for tunnelling especially in the event
of water ingress, as job sites risk being delayed and, in the worst case, may
even be submerged.
Condat delivers all over the world using 20-ton containers. Until now Condit's
sales teams worked with customers to estimate requirements, without being able
to obtain precise information on sealant consumption.
"We needed a solution to prevent our tunnel boring machine customers from
running out of sealant on their sites. In the life of a construction site, many
parameters can speed up or slow down the consumption of this product. To
satisfy our customers, we had to think of a way to find out about it, without
having to contact someone on the worksites. We had the feeling that IoT was the
right way to go, so we turned to delaware, our technology solutions partner of
more than 23 years, to help us," explains Guy Chemisky, Director of Operations
at Condat.
CondatLink started as a concept last November at Del20, the delaware working
group focused on innovation, where concrete cases and feedback are shared, and
in January, the project was launched:
"We started this project together by working on an end-to-end strategy: from
the ideas phase to the design of the applications. We then put several people
from the IoT ecosystem in touch with each other. Sigfox was chosen to support
us during the implementation of this project and the design of the tracking and
monitoring equipment," adds Baptiste Duriez, Partner at delaware.
Sigfox was chosen by Condat for its 0G network covering more than 70 countries
and regions and its proposal to fully integrate the solution into Condat's SAP
environment.
"We were very delighted by the maturity of the thinking. The Condat and
delaware teams had carried out an in-depth study of the service experience
expected for users and how the solution would fit into production. Even the
notion of return on investment with stock management had been analysed. We were
therefore able to bring our expertise to the project to introduce a solution
very quickly," says Patrick Cason, Managing Director of Sigfox France.
"This project was carried out thanks to a dozen-strong team from Condat,
delaware and Sigfox. By combining all these skills, the spirit of innovating
together and the desire to co-develop with our suppliers, we managed to
finalize this project in a very short timeframe and in the middle of a period
of lockdown," adds Guy Chemisky.
The IoT for better consumption monitoring on construction sites
Sigfox's expertise has led to the implementation of the CondatLink solution,
which will be available internationally and will enable more precise
information about the level of consumption of sealant on building sites, thanks
to a connected device that monitors the opening and closing of sealant drums.
The device is attached to the drums as soon as they leave the production plant.
It is small (116x45x30mm), light (around 100g) and has, at least, a one-year
battery life. As for the software, it uses Sigfox Monarch (international
device, frequency management) and Atlas (geolocation) technologies. It will
emit a message regularly to signal the location of the drum (asset tracking)
while emitting regular messages indicating its change of state when the drum is
opened (asset monitoring).
The information obtained by this connected device is sent to Condat and their
clients via the Sigfox 0G network and available on a dedicated tracking
application. This platform will take the form of a dashboard allowing the
customer to track consumption and stock, and Condat to manage its deliveries
worldwide.
Aware of environmental issues, Condat has been offering solutions for more than
20 years that are more respectful of individuals and the planet. The
development of CondatLink is part of this approach. Thus, with delaware and
Sigfox, Condat wanted to pay particular attention to the ecodesign and
optimization of the battery. Moreover, the optimisation of transport and the
better planning of deliveries, obtained via this solution, enable the company
to avoid air transport as much as possible and, therefore, to greatly reduce
carbon footprint.
A first use case that aims to deploy tens of thousands of connected objects
A test phase is planned for July with the implementation of this solution over
two sites. Initially, the challenge will be the deployment of tens of thousands
of objects by next year.
"Tomorrow, we will be able to go further than just monitoring the consumption
of sealant on building sites. It will be possible to do this with many other
products and for sectors other than tunnel builders. One of our major
technological challenges in the coming years will be to make greater use of the
data we have been collecting for more than 20 years to build predictive models
and serve our customers better," concludes Guy Chemisky.
About Sigfox
Sigfox is the initiator of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT (Internet
of Things) service provider. Its global network allows billions of devices to
connect to the Internet, in a straightforward way, while consuming as little
energy as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications
addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy
consumption and global scalability.
Today, the network is available in 70+ countries, with 1 billion people
covered. ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and
IoT key players, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards
more digital services, in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain.
Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is
headquartered in France and has offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, San
Jose, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.
About Condat
Condat, an independent international group of French origin, formulates and
manufactures a complete range of lubricants and special chemicals for the world
of industry.
With proven technical and sales expertise over 160 years, the CONDAT group
offers one of the widest ranges on the market, and knows how to satisfy the
requirements of many fields of application: wire drawing, tunnel boring,
forging, glass, machining, industrial maintenance...
CONDAT recommends to its customers the best lubrication solution from a
technical and economical point of view, while taking into account environmental
and safety issues.
Leader in tunnelling:
Since 1989, Condat has been developing a complete range of products, lubricants
and additives meeting the technical, safety and environmental requirements of
underground works such as : tails seal greases, main bearing tail seal greases,
hydraulic fluids, foaming agents and polymers, additives for ground
treatment... CONDAT, worldwide leader on this application, offers a complete
range of biodegradable and fire resistant products dedicated to this market.
With the support of a dedicated team of experts and complete services
(training, advice...), CONDAT does its utmost to support tunnel specialists
whatever the type of tunnel boring machine and the constraints of the
construction site.
About delaware
delaware is a global company that delivers advanced ICT solutions and services,
recognized on the French market and internationally, delaware helps companies
in the daily use of their information system, thanks to its 350 experts based
in Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Paris, and Bordeaux. delaware is an internationally
renowned company, present in 12 countries with 24 offices.
delaware guides its clients throughout the transformation of their business by
relying on its local agencies and deploying the solutions of its main business
partners SAP & Microsoft.
Business transformation, next-gen applications, customer connection, data and
analysis, applied innovations, information management, maintenance, training:
delaware supports its customers in their digital transformation thanks to the
most innovative technologies (next-gen erp, artificial intelligence,
blockchain, cloud, intelligent applications, IoT, virtual and augmented
reality, chatbot, etc.), particularly in the retail, food and beverage,
automotive, engineering and professional services industries.
