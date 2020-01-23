MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
The founding members of the Covantis initiative, which aims to modernize global
trade operations, have announced the selection of ConsenSys, a market-leading
Ethereum blockchain technology company, as the lead technology partner to
develop its transformative platform.
'The founders set up a robust selection process, including a two week
hackathon, to ensure that we chose the right technology partner to meet our
industry's needs,' said Stefano Rettore, independent advisor to the project.
'ConsenSys presented prototypes that demonstrated excellence in its field and
has a track record of using blockchain technology to digitize processes in the
commodity trade finance industry. We are confident this partnership will allow
us to build a first-class product, centered around unparalleled functionality,
security and privacy.'
ConsenSys will leverage its enterprise-ready blockchain solutions and services,
including PegaSys Orchestrate, Kaleido and MythX to build the blockchain
network on Ethereum. It will build a secured platform based on Quorum, a
permissioned Ethereum-based blockchain protocol, to cater to both small and
large players across the supply chain.
'The strength of the Covantis initiative's commitment to leverage innovative,
best-in-class technologies to transform global trade operations for
agricultural commodities is inspiring,' said Joseph Lubin, founder of ConsenSys
and co-creator of Ethereum. 'This platform is evidence that blockchain
technology has started to deliver on its promise of unlocking value through
collaboration and removal of information silos within and across industries.'
The Covantis initiative was created in October 2018 by leading commodity
industry players to develop technologies to standardize and digitize global
agricultural shipping transactions for the benefit of the entire industry. A
Covantis entity and its digital platform are expected to launch in 2020,
subject to regulatory approvals. Initial focus will be on automating grain and
oilseed post-trade execution processes.
Interested parties can learn more about the initiative by visiting
www.covantis.io.
About the Covantis initiative
Covantis is a blockchain initiative focused on modernizing global trade
operations. The founding members, ADM (NYSE: ADM), Bunge (NYSE: BG), Cargill,
Louis Dreyfus Company and Glencore Agriculture, are jointly developing a
platform to make global trade simple, secure and efficient. The initiative aims
to bring efficiencies and cost savings to companies throughout the
international supply chain.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated
development, success and benefits of the proposed digital platform. These
statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can
be identified by terminology such as "will" and "expect" and similar
statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve
inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement,
including in this case the risk that the platform may not be successful or
fully achieve the objectives of the participants. Further information regarding
risks associated with forward-looking statements is included in Bunge Limited's
and Archer Daniels Midland Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. All statements herein are made as of the date of this
press release, and the participants undertake no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
