* Global support fund for local relief increased to EUR 5.8 million
* Over 100 scientists and 11,000 lab hours committed to COVID-19 research in
international consortia, expected to expand
* 10 days paid leave offered to 51,000 employees for volunteering
* EUR 580,000 relief fund made available for Making More Health communities
and social entrepreneurs in India and Kenya
08.04.2020
Boehringer Ingelheim has significantly stepped up its support to the fight
against Covid-19. A Global Support Program has been set up to bring more
financial relief, protective materials and medicine donations to healthcare
institutions and communities in need around the world.
'As a pharmaceuticals company, we feel a strong commitment to offer our help to
patients, and to those who help them,' said Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of
the Board of Managing Directors. 'Many of our employees want to participate in
the program: we offer support through donations and paid-leave volunteering,
engage in significant scientific projects and bring relief to communities in
developing regions in Kenya and India, with whom we have a decade-long
relationship. All this, plus the drive that I see with colleagues to ensure
continued production of medicines, is dedicated to the many, many people who
suffer from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones.'
Boehringer Ingelheim initially started a EUR 1 million donations program in
January for affected regions in China. With the Corona virus spreading to
become a global pandemic, efforts to provide relief and scientific support grew
strongly these past few weeks. This ultimately resulted in a Global Support
Program with four focus areas:
1. Donations
Boehringer Ingelheim has made available EUR 5.8 million for financial and
in-kind donations for local emergency aid across its markets. This includes,
for example, protective masks, disinfectants, inhalers and medicines. The
company is also working with local organizations that use financial and
medicine donations to organize help for patients in their communities.
2. Research for COVID-19 Therapies
Since January, a growing team of currently more than 100 highly engaged
Boehringer Ingelheim scientists from all areas of research and development (R&
D) have contributed to projects aimed at finding potential treatment solutions
for COVID-19. 'All of us are thinking about how we can find new ways to tackle
this virus. This has led to a broad program pursuing many approaches in
parallel,' says Dr Cyrille Kuhn, Executive Director Research, who leads
Boehringer Ingelheim's COVID-19 efforts since January.
Moreover, an increasing number of collaboration partners and service providers
is bolstering the team's efforts. Most of the projects are part of larger
collaborative efforts with academia, biotech and other pharma companies. Among
them is a call by the Innovative Medicines Initiative of the EU (IMI), to which
Boehringer Ingelheim is planning to commit in excess of 11,000 work hours in R&
D. The company also joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation COVID-19
Therapeutic Accelerator. In addition, Boehringer Ingelheim supports scientists
worldwide with its open innovation portal opnMe.com, which offers 6 anti-viral
compounds out of 43 high quality pharmacological tool compounds at no cost for
testing of research hypotheses.
As this work evolves, the company will commit further experts from multiple
disciplines, as well as increased lab capacity.
3. Volunteering
In many communities, helping hands from volunteers, for example with a medical
or nursing background, are urgently needed. Boehringer Ingelheim offers all of
its 51,000 employees the opportunity to take up to 10 days of paid leave to
join approved external organizations as a volunteer to bring COVID-19 relief.
Employees who are unable to perform their work on-site or from home, are given
the opportunity to volunteer for longer while paid their regular salaries,
until they can resume their work.
4. Making More Health relief fund
An EUR 580,000 relief fund has been launched to support the global Making More
Health (MMH) network of social entrepreneurs in Kenya and India, as well as the
communities in which they live and work.
The fund will help social enterprises and their activities to sustain a longer
period of low economic activity and will invest in social entrepreneurial ideas
that can help reduce the risk of the Corona virus spreading.
'Especially in times like these Social Entrepreneurs around the world are well
placed to leverage their proximity to those in needs', said Jean Scheftsik de
Szolnok, member of the Board of Managing Directors and one of the founders of
the MMH movement. 'MMH communities such as self-help groups in India or people
suffering from albinism in Kenya, have started to produce soap and at the same
time education programs on hygiene awareness in their neighborhoods.' Over the
past years more than 750 students at the MMH school and some 1,000 families in
farmer cooperatives have been trained in hygiene and soap production in Kenya
and India.
Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to the global community and to the well-being
of people and animals. As a research-driven company, it started its support
activities in January and will continue to do what it can to deliver a
meaningful contribution in the fight against COVID-19. The company continues to
support healthcare systems by reliably supplying drugs and through our
research.
More information on the various COVID-19 initiatives under the Global Support
Program are available under: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/covid-19
Please click on the following link for 'Notes to Editors': http://
www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/covid-global-support-programm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200407005884/en/
