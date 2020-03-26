MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
A pro bono initiative accelerating & facilitating the access and the
circulation of essential non-personal data between public and private
organizations
PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--26.03.2020--
Under the impulsion of the World Health Organization and the European Union
stressing the importance of data sharing, Dawex, the leading data exchange
technology company, today announced launching a COVID-19 Data Exchange
initiative. The platform will be available pro bono to a large community of
companies and organizations looking to contribute to the resolution of this
crisis. The technology enables the exchange of vital non-personal data to
hinder COVID-19's dissemination and restrain its economic impact.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005767/en/
COVID-19 Data Exchange Signup Screen (Graphic: Business Wire)
Scientific communities, hospitals and healthcare operations, pharmaceutical
organizations, retailers, transport & logistics companies, specialized
equipment manufacturers and distributors, consulting organizations, technology
companies and health tech startups, banks, insurance, global and regional
health organizations, governmental agencies, municipalities and other public
services will be able to securely and easily access, publish, and exchange
multiple sources of non-personal data worldwide, therefore acquiring more
capabilities to answer crisis-related complex questions, faster.
'There is an unparalleled demonstration of solidarity from many organizations
to contribute to the resolution of this crisis. It was an evidence for Dawex to
immediately engage its resources and technology to bring the best environment
to all these organizations to exchange data in the best conditions,' says
Laurent Lafaye, co-founder and co-CEO of Dawex.
Join worldwide and regional organizations in this endeavour and proactively
exchange critical non-personal data to contribute to stopping the virus'
progression and its economic impact. Get involved now
By using COVID-19 Data Exchange, participants remain in full control of the
data they share, decide with whom they share it, and keep track of all data
flows. Only vetted participants from public and private organizations will be
granted access to the COVID-19 Data Exchange to ensure confidentiality and
relevance of the data exchanges.
'COVID-19 crisis is challenging the way we will use data in the future.
Thousands of data providers are willing to share their sources of data, right
now, for free. Without trust, fairness and use cases, this effort will be
pointless. Our dedicated team of experts from Deloitte, in data management,
healthcare and artificial intelligence will make the most out of this coalition
and Dawex technology,' says Mathieu Colas, Senior Partner at Deloitte.
'The COVID-19 Data Exchange will facilitate and accelerate data exchanges while
we are in the midst of the storm. Moreover, it brings the community together,
strengthening our ability to respond to future crises and prepare for a better
and stronger future,' says Fabrice Tocco, co-founder and co-CEO of Dawex.
About Dawex
Dawex, a leading data exchange technology company, allows organizations to
orchestrate data circulation by sourcing and exchanging data directly, securely
and in full compliance with regulations. Today 10,000 organizations from 20+
sectors rely on Dawex Data Exchange solutions to build their data exchange
strategy. Created in 2015, Dawex is an international company headquartered in
France, and serving customers in more than 50 countries. www.dawex.com
