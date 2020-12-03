MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
The new European regulation is a key milestone in the Data Exchange market,
setting organizations' ability, obligations and responsibilities in handling
data circulation
PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--03.12.2020--
Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company, today announced its Data
Exchange technology matches with the requirements put forth by the European
Data Governance Act. The European regulation acknowledges Data Exchange as an
expert discipline requiring strict European-wide standards and criteria. The
Act clarifies the role of data intermediaries, setting up a structure to foster
trust in those intermediaries and the direction for data governance.
The European Data Governance Acts lays down a notification procedure for
providers of data sharing services to increase trust in the provision of these
services throughout the European Union.
The regulation specifies that the provider of data sharing services shall:
* Be neutral. Structurally separate its data intermediation services from any
other value-added services it may provide
* Be established or have a legal representation within the European Union
* Be subjected to a general authorization to operate given by a member state
Dawex Data Exchange Platform, as a trusted third party, enables organizations
to source, share, exchange and commercialize data securely, in compliance with
regulations. Since its inception, Dawex Data Exchange technology made the
distinction between the provision of data sharing/exchange services and any
other services processing the data (including but not limited to data
preparation, data cleansing, data aggregation and data anonymization).
'This new regulation project sets guiding principles for the deployment of
Europe-wide data ecosystems, relying on public-private partnerships to foster
new cooperation power based on the circulation of data.' said Laurent Lafaye,
co-CEO of Dawex
Dawex, a French tech company, has anticipated this direction of the data
economy and the European Data Governance Act confirms its vision of the market.
This European regulation echoes a string of new initiatives on frameworks and
policies such as GAIA-X in Europe, Data Trading Alliance in Japan, the World
Economic Forum or the Data Exchange Association (DXA). Dawex welcomes this
strong step towards the protection and valuation of European data resources,
both public and private.
'This milestone evolution marks a strong confirmation from the market of Dawex
vision by positioning Data Exchange Platforms as trusted third parties. The
development of data exchange technology supports the flexible deployment of
data ecosystems and their interconnection powering organizations to accelerate
their entry in the data economy.' said Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO of Dawex
About Dawex
Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company and the operator of the
largest data marketplace, allows organizations to orchestrate data circulation,
by sourcing and exchanging data securely, and in full compliance with
regulations. Today 12,000+ organizations from 20+ sectors rely on Dawex Global
Data Marketplace and Data Exchange Platform solutions to build their data
exchange strategy. In 2020, Dawex is named Technology Pioneer by the World
Economic Forum. Created in 2015, Dawex is a tech company with offices in France
and Canada, expanding business operations to Asia and the Middle East. More:
www.dawex.com
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201203005390/en/
Kontakt:
Dawex press contact
Charles Parant
press@dawex.com
03.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de