18:00 | 10.09.2020
Business Wire News: Elliott Statement on Aryzta AG


10.09.2020 / 18:00

LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.09.2020--

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited confirms that it today has submitted a letter to Aryzta AG's Board in relation to advanced discussions regarding an acquisition of the entire share capital of the company. Elliott notes that there is no certainty that an offer will be made.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion in assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20200910005767/en/

Kontakt:
Media Contact
London
Sarah Rajani CFA
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
+44 (0) 20 3009 1475
srajani@elliottadvisors.co.uk



