MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.09.2020--
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited confirms that it today has submitted a letter to
Aryzta AG's Board in relation to advanced discussions regarding an acquisition
of the entire share capital of the company. Elliott notes that there is no
certainty that an offer will be made.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion in assets. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of
the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds'
investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments,
foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and
employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott
Management Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20200910005767/en/
Kontakt:
Media Contact
London
Sarah Rajani CFA
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
+44 (0) 20 3009 1475
srajani@elliottadvisors.co.uk
