

10.09.2020 / 18:00



MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.

LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.09.2020--

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited confirms that it today has submitted a letter to Aryzta AG's Board in relation to advanced discussions regarding an acquisition of the entire share capital of the company. Elliott notes that there is no certainty that an offer will be made.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion in assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

[CT]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home /20200910005767/en/

Kontakt:

Media Contact

London

Sarah Rajani CFA

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

+44 (0) 20 3009 1475

srajani@elliottadvisors.co.uk