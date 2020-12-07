MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ('Elliott' or 'we') notes speculation in the
market regarding a media release ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') has published this
morning. ARYZTA has stated that it has received a conditional offer from
Elliott.
The fulfilment of the two conditions to Elliott's offer is within the full
control of the Board of Directors of ARYZTA. The two conditions to the offer
are that: (i) the Board of Directors recommends or takes a neutral position on
Elliott's offer; and (ii) the Company enters into a transaction agreement with
Elliott as is standard in such transactions. The transaction agreement was
negotiated with ARYZTA in October 2020 and is in near-final form. The
postponement of the annual general meeting of ARYZTA is not a condition to the
offer to ARYZTA's Board of Directors.
The public tender offer for all publicly held shares in ARYZTA would be subject
to customary offer conditions which were also negotiated with ARYZTA in October
2020.
Elliott looks forward to receiving a response from ARYZTA's Board of Directors.
The information contained in this statement is neither an offer to purchase
shares in ARYZTA nor a solicitation of an offer to sell ARYZTA shares or any
other securities of ARYZTA nor does it constitute a public tender offer with
respect to any ARYZTA shares or any other ARYZTA securities.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion of assets. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of
the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds'
investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments,
foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK)
Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.
Kontakt:
London
Sarah Rajani CFA
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 (0)20 3009 1475
srajani@elliottadvisors.co.uk
Switzerland
Martin Meier-Pfister
IRF
T: +41 43 244 81 40
M: +41 79 200 85 00
meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch
Ireland
Jack Hickey
Powerscourt
T: +353 (0)1 536 0683
M: +353 (0)83 448 8339
jack.hickey@powerscourt-group.com
