* Empagliflozin also significantly reduced the relative risk of first and
recurrent hospitalization for heart failure by 30 percent and significantly
slowed kidney function decline^1
* Results were consistent in subgroups with and without type 2 diabetes^1
* Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. and
Europe^2
* Results from the Phase III EMPEROR-Reduced trial were published today in
The New England Journal of Medicine^1
INGELHEIM, Germany and INDIANAPOLIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--29.08.2020--
Full results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase III trial in adults with heart
failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes, showed that
empagliflozin was associated with a significant 25 percent relative risk
reduction in the primary endpoint of time to cardiovascular death or
hospitalization due to heart failure.^1 The trial evaluated the effect of
adding empagliflozin (10 mg) versus placebo to standard of care.^1 The results
will be presented today at the ESC Congress 2020, the annual meeting of the
European Society of Cardiology,^3 and published in The New England Journal of
Medicine,^1 Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)
announced.
The findings from the primary endpoint were consistent in subgroups with and
without type 2 diabetes.^1 Key secondary endpoint analyses from the trial
demonstrated that empagliflozin reduced the relative risk of first and
recurrent hospitalization for heart failure by 30 percent.^1 Additionally, the
rate of decline in eGFR, a measure of kidney function decline, was slower with
empagliflozin than with placebo.^1
"Heart failure is a devastating and debilitating cardiovascular condition. Not
only does it limit quality of life, but it is also a progressive disease that
requires repeated hospitalizations and is accompanied by a loss in kidney
function,' said Milton Packer, M.D., Chair of the Executive Committee for the
EMPEROR Program and Distinguished Scholar in Cardiovascular Science at Baylor
University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, U.S. 'Results from the
EMPEROR-Reduced trial show that, when given to adults with heart failure with
reduced ejection fraction, empagliflozin reduces the number of heart failure
hospitalizations while slowing the decline of kidney function. These results
are highly statistically significant and clinically important.'
In an exploratory analysis, the absolute risk reduction observed in the primary
endpoint of EMPEROR-Reduced corresponded to a number needed to treat of 19
patients over 16 months to prevent one cardiovascular death or hospitalization
for heart failure.^1 An additional exploratory analysis showed that
empagliflozin decreased the relative risk of a composite kidney endpoint*,
including end stage kidney disease and a profound loss of kidney function, by
50 percent.^1
In EMPEROR-Reduced, the efficacy results were achieved with a simple dosing
regimen, with once daily dosing and no need for titration.^1 The safety profile
was similar to the well-established safety profile of empagliflozin.^1 There
were no clinically meaningful differences in adverse events including
hypovolemia (decreased blood volume), hypotension (low blood pressure), volume
depletion (loss of fluids), renal insufficiency (poor kidney function),
hyperkalemia (high potassium levels) or hypoglycemic events (low blood sugar)
compared with placebo.^1
Heart failure affects over 60 million people worldwide,4 with more than one
million people being hospitalized due to the condition every year in the U.S.
and Europe.^2 Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump sufficient blood
to the rest of the body and is the most common and severe complication of a
heart attack.^5,6 People with heart failure often experience breathlessness and
fatigue, which can severely impact their quality of life.^7,8 Individuals with
heart failure often also have impaired kidney function, which can have a
significant negative impact on prognosis.^9
'Heart failure can have a profound impact on people living with the condition,
with the potential of life limiting consequences for the heart and the
kidneys,' said Waheed Jamal, M.D., Corporate Vice President and Head of
CardioMetabolic Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim. "Empagliflozin was the first
SGLT2 inhibitor to demonstrate a reduction in cardiovascular death and
hospitalization due to heart failure in people with type 2 diabetes and
established cardiovascular disease, based on the EMPA-REG OUTCOME^(R) trial. We
continue to break new ground with the EMPEROR-Reduced results, which provide
robust evidence that empagliflozin can transform the lives of millions of
people through reducing cardiovascular outcomes and slowing the progression of
kidney damage in people with heart failure. We look forward to exploring these
data further and are planning regulatory submissions for later this year.'
'Tens of millions of people live with heart failure and kidney disease,' said
Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President, Product Development, Lilly. 'Results
from EMPEROR-Reduced show that empagliflozin can help improve heart failure
outcomes while also slowing kidney function decline. We are excited to share
these data and, through our ongoing EMPOWER program, hope to redefine how
people living with these conditions are treated.'
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation
to empagliflozin for the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular death and
hospitalization for heart failure in people with heart failure.^10 This
designation is for the EMPEROR program, which consists of the EMPEROR-Reduced
and EMPEROR-Preserved trials. EMPEROR-Preserved is exploring the effect of
empagliflozin on cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in
adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction,^11 an area that
currently has no approved treatment options. EMPEROR-Preserved results are
expected in 2021.
Additionally, the ongoing EMPA-KIDNEY study is evaluating the effect of
empagliflozin on the progression of kidney disease and occurrence of
cardiovascular death in adults with established chronic kidney disease, with
and without diabetes.^12 The FDA has also granted Fast Track designation to
empagliflozin for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, demonstrating the
urgent need for new treatment options for people living with the condition
worldwide.^13 Results from EMPA-KIDNEY are expected in 2022.
The EMPEROR and EMPA-KIDNEY studies are part of the EMPOWER clinical program,
the broadest and most comprehensive of any SGLT2 inhibitor, exploring the
impact of empagliflozin on the lives of people across the spectrum of
cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. The program also includes the EMPACT-MI
study, which will investigate the effect of empagliflozin on all-cause
mortality and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, with and without
diabetes, who have had a heart attack^14, and the EMPULSE study, which is
exploring empagliflozin in adults, with and without diabetes, who are
hospitalized for acute heart failure and have been stabilized.^15
* Composite exploratory endpoint included chronic dialysis or renal transplant
or sustained reduction of ‰¥ 40% in eGFR (CKD-EPI) or a sustained eGFR < 15 mL/
min/1.73m^2 (for patients with baseline eGFR ‰¥ 30) or sustained eGFR < 10 mL/
min/1.73m^2 (for patients with baseline eGFR < 30 mL/min/1.73m^2).
+++
About the EMPEROR Heart Failure Studies^11,16
The EMPEROR (EMPagliflozin outcomE tRial in patients with chrOnic heaRt
failure) heart failure studies are two Phase III, randomized, double-blind
trials investigating once-daily empagliflozin compared with placebo in adults
with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction*, both with and
without diabetes, who are receiving current standard of care:
* EMPEROR-Reduced [NCT03057977] investigated the safety and efficacy of
empagliflozin in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection
fraction (HFrEF).
* Primary endpoint: time to first event of adjudicated cardiovascular death
or adjudicated hospitalization for heart failure
* Number of patients: 3,730
* Completion: 2020
* Link to lay summary
* EMPEROR-Preserved [NCT03057951] investigates the safety and efficacy of
empagliflozin in patients with chronic heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction (HFpEF).
* Primary endpoint: time to first event of adjudicated cardiovascular death
or adjudicated hospitalization for heart failure [Time Frame: up to 38
months]
* Anticipated number of patients: approx. 5,990
* Estimated completion: 2021
*Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood the left
ventricle pumps out with each contraction.^17 When the heart relaxes, the
ventricle refills with blood.
* HFrEF occurs when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less
blood is pumped out to the body compared with a normally functioning heart.
^17
* HFpEF occurs when the heart muscle contracts normally but the ventricle
does not fill with enough blood, so less blood can enter the heart compared
with a normally functioning heart.^17
About the EMPOWER program
The Alliance has developed the EMPOWER program to explore the impact of
empagliflozin on major clinical cardiovascular and renal outcomes in a spectrum
of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. Cardio-renal-metabolic conditions are the
leading cause of mortality worldwide and account for up to 20 million deaths
annually.^18 Through the EMPOWER program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are
working to advance knowledge of these interconnected systems and create care
which offers integrated, multi-organ benefits. Comprised of eight clinical
trials and two real-world evidence studies, EMPOWER reinforces the long-term
commitment of the Alliance to improve outcomes for people living with
cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. With more than 257,000 adults studied
worldwide in clinical studies, it is the broadest and most comprehensive
clinical program for an SGLT2 inhibitor to date.
The development program encompasses:
* EMPEROR-Reduced, in adults with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection
fraction to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due
to heart failure^1
* EMPEROR-Preserved, in adults with chronic heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or
hospitalization due to heart failure^11
* EMPULSE, in adults hospitalized for acute heart failure to improve clinical
and patient reported outcomes^15
* EMPACT-MI, to evaluate all-cause mortality and hospitalization for heart
failure in adults with and without type 2 diabetes who have had an acute
myocardial infarction, with the aim to prevent heart failure and improve
outcomes^14
* EMPA-KIDNEY, in adults with established chronic kidney disease to reduce
the progression of kidney disease and the occurrence of cardiovascular
death^12
* EMPERIAL-Reduced, in adults with chronic heart failure with reduced
ejection fraction to evaluate functional ability and patient reported
outcomes^19
* EMPERIAL-Preserved, in adults with chronic heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction to evaluate functional ability and patient-reported
outcomes^20
* EMPA-REG OUTCOME^(R), in adults with type 2 diabetes and established
cardiovascular disease to prevent major adverse cardiovascular events,
including cardiovascular death^21
* EMPRISE, a non-interventional study of the effectiveness, safety,
healthcare utilization and cost of care of empagliflozin in routine
clinical practice in adults with type 2 diabetes across the cardiovascular
risk continuum^22,23
About Heart Failure
Heart failure is a progressive, debilitating and potentially fatal condition
that occurs when the heart cannot supply adequate circulation to meet the
body's demands for oxygenated blood or to do so requires increased blood volume
leading to fluid accumulation (congestion) in the lungs and peripheral tissues.
^5 It is a widespread condition affecting over 60 million people worldwide and
expected to increase as the population ages.^4 Heart failure is highly
prevalent in people with diabetes;^24 however, approximately half of all people
with heart failure do not have diabetes.^4,25
The empagliflozin heart failure program was initiated based on data from the
EMPA-REG OUTCOME^(R) trial, which assessed the effect of empagliflozin (10 mg or
25 mg once daily) in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular
disease when added to standard of care, compared with placebo.^21
About Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Conditions
Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are driven to transform care for people with
cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, a group of interconnected disorders that
affect more than one billion people worldwide and are a leading cause of death.
^18
The cardiovascular, renal and metabolic systems are interconnected, and share
many of the same risk factors and pathological pathways along the disease
continuum. Dysfunction in one system may accelerate the onset of others,
resulting in progression of interconnected diseases such as type 2 diabetes,
cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and kidney disease, which in turn leads
to an increased risk of cardiovascular death. Conversely, improving the health
of one system can lead to positive effects throughout the others.^26,27
Through our research and treatments, our goal is to support people's health,
restoring the balance between the interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic systems
and reducing their risk of serious complications. As part of our commitment to
those whose health is jeopardized by cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, we will
continue embracing a multidisciplinary approach towards care and focusing our
resources on filling treatment gaps.
About Empagliflozin
Empagliflozin (marketed as Jardiance^(R)) is an oral, once daily, highly
selective sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor and the first type 2
diabetes medicine to include cardiovascular death risk reduction data in its
label in several countries.^28,29,30
Inhibition of SGLT2 with empagliflozin in people with type 2 diabetes and high
blood sugar levels prevents sugar being re-absorbed by the kidneys, leading to
the excretion of excess sugar in the urine. In addition, initiation of
empagliflozin also prevents salt being re-absorbed, leading to increased
excretion of salt from the body and reducing the fluid load of the body's blood
vessel system (i.e. intravascular volume). Empagliflozin induces changes to the
sugar, salt and water metabolism in the body that may contribute to the
reductions in cardiovascular death observed in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME^(R) trial.^31
