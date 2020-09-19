MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) showed superior overall survival
and doubled median progression-free survival and objective response rate
versus sunitinib, and had a favorable safety profile
* Efficacy benefits were observed across key patient subgroups, including all
International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium risk and
PD-L1 subgroups
* Patients treated with Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) reported
significantly better health-related quality of life than those treated with
sunitinib at most time points
* These data have been selected for presentation during Presidential
Symposium and featured in official Press Programme at European Society for
Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the first presentation of
results from the pivotal Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial, in which Cabometyx^(R)
(cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo^(R) (nivolumab)
demonstrated significant improvements across all efficacy endpoints, including
overall survival (OS), in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma
(RCC).^1
Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) reduced the risk of death by 40%
versus sunitinib (HR: 0.60 [98.89% Confidence Interval [CI]: 0.40-0.89]; p=
0.0010; median OS not reached in either arm). In patients receiving Cabometyx^(R)
in combination with Opdivo^(R), median progression-free survival (PFS), the
trial's primary endpoint, was doubled compared to those receiving sunitinib
alone: 16.6 months versus 8.3 months respectively (Hazard Ratio [HR]: 0.51 [95%
CI 0.41-0.64], p < 0.0001).
In addition, Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) demonstrated a superior
objective response rate, with twice as many patients responding compared to
sunitinib (56% vs. 27%; p<0.0001), and 8% versus 5% achieved a complete
response. Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) was associated with a longer
duration of response than sunitinib, with a median duration of 20.2 months
versus 11.5 months. Additionally, patients treated with the combination had a
much lower rate of treatment discontinuation versus sunitinib (44.4% vs.
71.3%), and a significantly lower rate of treatment discontinuation due to
disease progression versus sunitinib (27.8% vs. 48.1%). All these key efficacy
results were consistent across the pre-specified International Metastatic Renal
Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC) risk and PD-L1 subgroups.
'While we've seen considerable progress in the treatment of metastatic renal
cell carcinoma, we must continue to research new options to help more patients
achieve positive outcomes,' said Dr. Toni Choueiri, Director of the Lank Center
for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jerome and Nancy
Kohlberg Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. 'The CheckMate -9ER
data demonstrate meaningful efficacy benefits with nivolumab plus cabozantinib,
which significantly improved overall survival and doubled progression-free
survival and objective response rate with consistent effects observed across
pre-specified subgroups. These results, along with a favorable tolerability
profile and superior health-related quality of life, highlight this regimen's
potential importance among combinations of immunotherapies and tyrosine kinase
inhibitors.'
Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) was well tolerated and reflected the
known safety profiles of the immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor
components in previously untreated advanced RCC. The incidence of
treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), including any-grade and high- grade
TRAEs, was slightly higher for Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) versus
sunitinib (97% versus 93% for any-grade; 61% versus 51% for grade 3 and
higher), with a low rate of treatment- related discontinuations (7% for
Cabometyx^(R) only, 6% for Opdivo^(R) only, and 3% for both Cabometyx^(R) and Opdivo^
(R) versus 9% for sunitinib). Patients treated with Cabometyx^(R) in combination
with Opdivo^(R) reported significantly better health-related quality of life than
those treated with sunitinib at most time points, according to National
Comprehensive Cancer Network/Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy (FACT)
-Kidney Symptom Index 19 (FKSI-19) scores.
'Europe has some of the highest rates of kidney cancer in the world. By meeting
all three efficacy endpoints, CheckMate -9ER means physicians treating
first-line aRCC can consider this combination to potentially improve treatment
outcomes for patients with rapidly progressive disease, and for patients, this
may translate into improved health-related quality of life,' said Dr. Cristina
Suárez, Medical Oncologist at the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, in
Barcelona, Spain and a lead investigator on the Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial.
Dr. Howard Mayer, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development
at Ipsen added: 'These positive results support the growing body of data on the
utility of Cabometyx^(R) and its ability to create a more immune-permissive tumor
environment that could enhance the response to immune checkpoint inhibitors. We
look forward to discussing these results with global health authorities with
the aim to bring this new combination regimen to previously untreated kidney
cancer patients, a population that, despite recent advances, remains in need of
additional therapeutic options that extend survival and improve quality of
life.'
These results (Presentation #696O_PR) will be featured as a Proffered Paper
during a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology
(ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, at 19:34 - 19:46 CEST on 19 September.
Based on these efficacy and safety results from CheckMate -9ER, Ipsen and
Bristol Myers Squibb have each submitted type II variation applications for
Cabometyx^(R) in combination with Opdivo^(R) to the European Medicines Agency
(EMA). On 12 September, the EMA validated the type II variations, confirming
the submissions are complete and beginning the EMA's centralized review
process. In addition, Bristol Myers Squibb and Exelixis, which has exclusive
rights to commercialize and develop Cabometyx^(R) in the U.S., recently completed
their respective U.S. FDA submissions for Cabometyx^(R) in combination with
Opdivo^(R) and for Opdivo^(R) in combination with Cabometyx^(R), and along with their
partners, they plan to discuss the CheckMate -9ER data with regulatory
authorities across the world.
About renal cell carcinoma
There are over 400,000 new cases of kidney cancer diagnosed worldwide each
year.^3 Of these, renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney
cancer, accounting for approximately 90% of cases.^4,5 It is twice as common in
men, and male patients account for over two thirds of deaths.^3 If detected in
the early stages, the five-year survival rate is high, but for patients with
advanced or late-stage metastatic RCC the survival rate is much lower, around
12%, with no identified cure for this disease.^6,7
About the CheckMate -9ER trial
CheckMate -9ER is an open-label, randomized, multi-national Phase III trial
evaluating patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic RCC. A
total of 651 patients (23% favorable risk, 58% intermediate risk, 20% poor
risk; 25% PD-L1 ‰¥1%) were randomized to Cabometyx plus Opdivo (n = 323) versus
sunitinib (n = 328). The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS).
Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS) and objective response rate
(ORR). The primary efficacy analysis is comparing the doublet combination
versus sunitinib in all randomized patients. The trial is sponsored by Bristol
Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Co and co-funded by Exelixis, Ipsen and
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
About Cabometyx^(R) (cabozantinib)
Cabometyx^(R) is currently approved in 54 countries, including in the European
Union, the U.S., the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Australia, Switzerland, South
Korea, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Jordan, Lebanon,
Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia,
Serbia, Israel, Mexico, Chile, Panama and New Zealand for the treatment of
advanced RCC in adults who have received prior VEGF-targeted therapy; in the
European Union, the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Taiwan,
Hong Kong, Singapore, Jordan, Russian Federation, Turkey, United Arab Emirates,
Saudi Arabia, Israel, Mexico, Chile, Panama and New Zealand for previously
untreated intermediate- or poor-risk advanced RCC; and in the European Union,
the U.S., the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Saudi
Arabia, Serbia, Israel, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Jordan,
Russian Federation, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Lebanon and Panama
for HCC in adults who have previously been treated with sorafenib.
The detailed recommendations for the use of Cabometyx^(R) are described in the
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) and in the U.S. Prescribing
Information (PI).
Cabometyx^(R) is marketed by Exelixis, Inc. in the United States and by Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Japan. Ipsen has exclusive rights for the
commercialization and further clinical development of Cabometyx^(R) outside of
the U.S. and Japan. Cabometyx^(R) is a registered trademark of Exelixis, Inc.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare
Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing
portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal
cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established
Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over EUR2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen
sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial
presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative
and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK;
Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed
in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I
American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on
Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Opdivo^(R) is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Ipsen-Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are
based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Group's future
ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable
macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the
words "believes", "anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the Group's
expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared
without taking into account external growth assumptions and potential future
acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on
data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend
on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on
historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets
given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that
a promising product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up
never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons and also taking into consideration
assessment delays of certain clinical trials in light of the ongoing COVID-19
pandemic. The Group must face or might face competition from generic products
that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the Research and
Development process involves several stages each of which involves the
substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be
forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which it has
invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that
favorable results obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed
subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials
will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the necessary
regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be commercially
successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set
forth in the forward- looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include
but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general
economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care
legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological
advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent
in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing
difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Group's patents and
other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation,
including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends
on third parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such
ways which could cause damage to the Group's activities and financial results.
The Group cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It
might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any
of the Group's partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such
situations could have a negative impact on the Group's business, financial
position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or
estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are
based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group's business is subject to
the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not
exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Group's 2018 Registration
Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
