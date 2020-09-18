MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Increasing the dose frequency of lanreotidefrom monthly to bi-monthly
achieved a progression-free survival of 8.3 months in patients with
progressive midgut neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and 5.6 months in patients
with progressive pancreatic NETs
* These results show no new safety signals associated with this increased
dose regimen, potentially delaying the need for additional, more toxic
second-line therapies
* The incidence of NETs is increasing, and are now among the fastest growing
class of cancers worldwide, accounting for around 2% of all cancers^1
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the release of first efficacy
and safety data from the CLARINET FORTE study, with the abstract to be
presented as a mini-oral presentation at the 2020 European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place virtually from 19-21 September 2020. The
prospective single-arm, open-label, exploratory, international Phase II study
investigated the efficacy and safety of increasing the dose frequency of
Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R)^ (lanreotide) in patients with pancreatic or midgut NETs
with centrally-assessed progression within the last two years while on a
standard lanreotide regimen for ‰¥24 weeks. An extension of progression-free
survival (PFS) rates and encouraging disease-control rates (DCR) were recorded
in both tumor types, with no new safety signals.
'These results support a clinically meaningful benefit to a population of
patients with high unmet medical need by potentially delaying escalation to
more toxic treatments. This means patients with progressive NETs are able to
remain on a more tolerable first-line standard of care for longer,' said
Professor Marianne Pavel, Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen, Germany,
Senior Physician and Chair of Endocrinology, and lead investigator of the
study.
Lanreotide is a synthetic form of a natural hormone called somatostatin and is
used to control and treat the growth of some advanced tumors of the midgut and
the pancreas called gastroenteropancreatic NETs or GEP-NETs. Previous studies
have shown efficacy in tumor control for the 28-day regimen of lanreotide^ 120
mg, and positive effects on relief of clinical symptoms.^2
Currently, patients with progressive disease after treatment with lanreotide^
(120 mg every 28 days) have limited treatment options and receive less
well-tolerated systemic chemotherapy or molecular targeted therapies. As
lanreotide^ has a favorable tolerability profile, an increased dosing frequency
might delay the need for such therapies and could potentially maintain
patients' quality of life for longer.
The CLARINET FORTE study found that increasing the dose frequency of lanreotide
from a first line standard dose of 120 mg every 28 days, to an increased dose
of 120 mg every 14 days, a median PFS of 8.3 months (95% confidence interval
[CI]: 5.5-8.3) was achieved in patients with progressive midgut NETs (n=51) and
5.6 months (95% CI: 5.5-8.3) in patients with progressive pancreatic NETs (n=
48). Post-hoc subgroup analysis in the pancreatic NETs cohort showed median PFS
of 8.0 months (95% CI: 5.6-8.3) in patients with Ki67 ‰¤10% (n=43).
'The CLARINET FORTE study is another example of Ipsen's commitment to
delivering scientific and medical advances that translate into patient
outcomes. Progressive pancreatic or midgut NETs are among the fastest growing
class of cancers worldwide, so we are delighted that these data presented at
ESMO may mean that for these patients, the need for aggressive second-line
therapies could be delayed for longer whilst also benefitting from continued
progression-free survival,' said Professor Steven Hildemann, Executive Vice
President, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Global Medical Affairs and Patient
Safety, Ipsen.
The study found no new safety signals associated with this increased dose
regimen. The increased lanreotide dosing frequency was well-tolerated, with
treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) remaining consistent with previous
clinical studies and occurring in 37.5% and 51.0% of patients in the pancreatic
NETs and midgut NETs cohorts, respectively; only one TRAE was Grade ‰¥3
(pancreatic NETs: fatigue [n=1], Grade 3). The most common ( ‰¥10%) classes of
TRAEs were gastrointestinal disorders (pancreatic NETs, 25.0%; midgut NETs,
37.3%) and general disorders/administration-site conditions (midgut NETs,
13.7%).
Together, these efficacy and safety results may represent an important
therapeutic approach for patients living with pancreatic or midgut NETs. The
full data will be presented as an on-demand mini-oral presentation on Friday 18
September at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
About NETs
Neuroendocrine tumors, or NETs, are a group of uncommon tumors that develop in
the cells of the neuroendocrine system, throughout the body.^3,4 NETs occur in
both men and women, in general aged 50 to 60 years old, although they can
affect anyone of any age.^1
The three main areas where NETs are found in the body are the gastrointestinal
tract, the pancreas and the lungs.^3,5
* Gastrointestinal NETs are found in the gastrointestinal tract or digestive
system and are the most common type of NETs.^5
* Pancreatic NETs are formed in the islet cells of the pancreas and include
several uncommon types of NETs.^5
* Lung NETs are less common, accounting for about one quarter of NETs.^5
The symptoms of NETs are often not distinct and difficult to identify, and can
take between five to seven years to fully diagnose.^6 The number of people
being newly diagnosed with NETs overall is believed to be rising.^1 This is
mainly due to increased awareness of the condition and diagnostic testing.^1
NETs are now among the fastest growing class of cancers worldwide, accounting
for around 2% of all cancers.^1
About CLARINET FORTE
CLARINET FORTE is a prospective single-arm, open-label, exploratory,
international Phase II study to explore the efficacy and safety of an increased
Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R) (lanreotide) dosing interval (120 mg every 14 days) in
patients with metastatic or locally advanced unresectable pancreatic NETs or
midgut NETs, with centrally-accessed progression within the last two years
while on a standard lanreotide regimen (120 mg every 28 days) for more than 24
weeks.^7
About Somatuline^(R) (lanreotide)
Somatuline^(R) Autogel^(R)/Depot is made of the active substance lanreotide, which
is a long-acting somatostatin analogue that inhibits the secretion of growth
hormone and certain hormones secreted by the digestive system. The main
indications of lanreotide are: ^8
* The treatment of individuals with acromegaly when the circulating levels of
Growth Hormone (GH) and/or Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1) remain
abnormal after surgery and/or radiotherapy, or in patients who otherwise
require medical treatment.
* The treatment of grade 1 and a subset of grade 2 (Ki-67 index up to 10%)
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) of midgut,
pancreatic or unknown origin where hindgut sites of origin have been
excluded, in adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or
metastatic disease.
* The treatment of symptoms associated with neuroendocrine (particularly
carcinoid) tumors.
The detailed recommendations for the use of lanreotide are described in the
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), available here.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare
Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing
portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal
cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established
Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over EUR2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen
sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial
presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative
and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK;
Cambridge, U.S.). The Group has about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is
listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored
Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information
on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Ipsen's Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are
based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Group's future
ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable
macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the
words "believes", "anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the Group's
expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations, and the outcome of this study or other studies. Moreover, the
targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account
external growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter
these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded
as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely
to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain
risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising product in early
development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the
market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or
competition reasons. The Group must face or might face competition from generic
products that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the
Research and Development process involves several stages each of which involves
the substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be
forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which it has
invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that
favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed
subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials
will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the necessary
regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be commercially
successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include
but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general
economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate
fluctuations; the impact of 6 pharmaceutical industry regulation and health
care legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment;
technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors;
challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory
approval; the Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international
economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Group's
patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group
also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its products which
could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group's activities and financial
results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their
obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A
default by any of the Group's partners could generate lower revenues than
expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on the Group's business,
financial position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation
or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or
estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are
based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group's business is subject to
the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not
exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Group's 2019 Universal
Registration Document available on its website (www.ipsen.com).
