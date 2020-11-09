MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited and BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) today
announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for QARZIBA^(R) -¼
(dinutuximab beta) was accepted by the China National Medical Products
Administration (NMPA) and granted priority review. Dinutuximab beta is a
targeted immunotherapy approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the
treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma in patients aged 12 months and above who
have previously received induction chemotherapy and achieved at least a partial
response, followed by myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, as
well as patients with history of relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma with or
without residual disease. High-risk neuroblastoma is an aggressive neoplasm and
the most common childhood solid tumour that originates outside of the brain.
Dinutuximab beta is listed in the first batch of New Drugs in Urgent Clinical
Need Marketed Overseas by the NMPA.
'Dinutuximab beta represents an important biologic, which is already available
to patients with high-risk neuroblastoma in Europe,' commented Xiaobin Wu,
Ph.D., General Manager of China and President of BeiGene. 'For paediatric
patients fighting this disease in China, we are hopeful that dinutuximab beta
will soon be available as a new treatment option. Our collaboration with EUSA
and the progress thus far demonstrate our joint commitment to bringing
high-quality therapies to the people who need them.'
Lee Morley, Chief Executive Officer of EUSA Pharma, said, 'This milestone
brings us and BeiGene closer to delivering on our promise of bringing
innovative cancer and rare disease therapies to patients around the world. We
look forward to working with BeiGene and the NMPA to potentially make
dinutuximab beta available in China.'
About QARZIBA^(R) -¼ (dinutuximab beta)
QARZIBA^(R) -¼ is a monoclonal antibody that is specifically directed against the
carbohydrate moiety of disialoganglioside 2 (GD2), which is overexpressed on
neuroblastoma cells. Dinutuximab beta was approved by the European Commission
in 2017 and is indicated for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma in
patients aged 12 months and above, who have previously received induction
chemotherapy and achieved at least a partial response, followed by
myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, as well as patients with
history of relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma, with or without residual
disease. Prior to the treatment of relapsed neuroblastoma, any actively
progressing disease should be stabilised by other suitable measures. In
patients with a history of relapsed/refractory disease and in patients who have
not achieved a complete response after first line therapy, dinutuximab beta
should be combined with interleukin-2 (IL-2).
About EUSA Pharma
Founded in March 2015, EUSA Pharma is a world-class biopharmaceutical company
focused on oncology and rare disease. The company has extensive commercial
operations in the United States and Europe, alongside a direct presence in
select other markets across the globe. EUSA Pharma is led by an experienced
management team with a strong record of building successful pharmaceutical
companies and is supported by significant funding raised from leading life
science investor EW Healthcare Partners. For more information please visit
www.eusapharma.com.
About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on
discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative
medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our
4,700+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, Europe, and elsewhere
are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel
therapeutics. We currently market two internally discovered oncology products:
BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA^(R) (zanubrutinib) in the United States and China, and
anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in
China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics
Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more
about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at
@BeiGeneUSA.
BeiGene Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal
securities laws, including statements regarding the potential approval, launch
and opportunity of QARZIBA^(R) in China, future development and potential
commercialization activities of the products under the agreement with EUSA, and
other information that is not historical information. Actual results may differ
materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result
of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the
efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug
candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval;
actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and
progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to
achieve commercial success for its marketed products and drug candidates, if
approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual
property for its technology and drugs; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to
conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGene's limited
operating history and BeiGene's ability to obtain additional funding for
operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug
candidates, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled
'Risk Factors' in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well
as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors
in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this
press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless
required by law.
