Q4 closed with record number of new customers and six-figure new customer
deals, and 7 award wins
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--12.01.2021--
ExaGrid(R), the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced
that it had a record bookings quarter ending December 31, 2020 and added over
130 new customers in the quarter. The results included a record 41 new
customers with initial purchases over six figures.
'Customers have figured out that primary storage disk is too expensive for
backup due to long-term retention and that inline deduplication appliances such
as Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce and Veritas storage appliances are too
slow for backup, too slow for restores, and don't scale,' said Bill Andrews,
CEO and President of ExaGrid. 'Customers had to experience the high overall
cost of low-cost disk due to longer-term retention or the or the performance
impact of inline scale-out deduplication appliances before they could realize
that they need a different approach; an approach that offers the best of both
worlds: the performance of disk with the storage efficiency deduplication.
ExaGrid is the only Tiered Backup Storage in the industry, providing fast
backups and fast restores. Its unique scale-out architecture allows for a
fixed-length backup window as data grows and eliminates forklift upgrades and
product obsolescence, all at the lowest cost up front and over time. The word
has spread that ExaGrid is the next generation of backup storage.'
Highlights of Q4-2020:
* Won 7 industry awards across 3 publications during the quarter
* A record number of top-line bookings
* Brought on over 130 new customers
* Over 40 new customers with a six figure initial purchase order
* Record sales in the Americas, Latin America and EMEA, with strong sales in
Asia Pacific
* Shipped Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery (Software Version 6)
with the only solution with a non-network-facing tier that has both delayed
deletes and immutable objects
'We are replacing low-cost primary storage disk from Dell, HPE, and NTAP behind
Commvault and Veeam, as ExaGrid is far less expensive for longer-term
retention. We are also consistently replacing Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE
StoreOnce and Veritas inline scale-up deduplication appliances,' Andrews said.
'ExaGrid sits behind more than 25 backup applications and utilities, and
provides the fastest and most cost-efficient backup storage in the industry,
and is now the only backup storage solution that can truly provide ransomware
recovery with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable
objects.'
Backing up to low-cost disk is fast for backups and restores, however, due to
longer-term retention, the amount of disk required becomes extremely expensive.
To reduce the amount of disk for long-term retention, deduplication appliances
reduce the amount of storage and cost, however the deduplication is performed
inline on the way to the disk, which slows down backups to about one-third the
performance of disk, and the data is only stored in deduplicated format
resulting in extremely slow restores and VM boots as the data has to be
reassembled, or rehydrated, for each request. In addition, deduplication
appliances are scale-up storage which only add storage capacity as data grows
resulting in backup windows that continue to grow as data grows, expensive
forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence.
ExaGrid is different by providing Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end
disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to
disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest
restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated
data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage
and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and
restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.
In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are
simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and
network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to
maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach
eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of
different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates
product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.
ExaGrid's unique two-tiered system has a non-networking-facing tier with
delayed deletes and immutable objects to protect the backup data, including
long-term retention, so that when all the other solutions with network-facing
backup storage are deleted, the delayed deletes in ExaGrid's second tier allow
organizations to still recover the primary storage after a ransomware attack.
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone,
long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing
Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The
retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's
scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length
backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and
product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage
approach with a non-network facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects
to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us
on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid
experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in
our customer success stories.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks
are the property of their respective holders.
