MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Proceeds to further accelerate AI drug discovery platform and pipeline
OXFORD, England --(BUSINESS WIRE)--04.03.2021--
Exscientia, a clinical stage pharmatech pioneering the use of artificial
intelligence (AI) to design new drugs, today announced that funds managed by
BlackRock joined the Company's Series C investment round. Including existing
Series C investors, Novo Holdings, Evotec, Bristol Myers Squibb, and GT
Healthcare Capital, the round totalled $100 million in funding.
This new capital will be used to support Exscientia's platform development
towards autonomous drug design. In addition, the company will extend its
proprietary pipeline into clinical trials and expand existing capabilities in
biological analytics that support target selection and portfolio development.
With the company's end-to-end AI-first drug discovery platform, CentaurAI(TM),
Exscientia has been able to generate novel drugs and overcome conventional drug
discovery limitations several years faster than industry benchmarks. Exscientia
has demonstrated the platform's capabilities by creating the first fully
AI-designed drug to enter clinical trials and advancing multiple drug
candidates into preclinical testing. In addition to its growing proprietary
pipeline, the company has conducted drug discovery partnerships with
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bayer and Dainippon Sumitomo as well as several
biotech companies.
'Exscientia is breaking ground in small molecule drug design, with a platform
that radically improves drug discovery' says William Abecassis, Head of
BlackRock's Innovation Capital who will join Exscientia's Board of Directors as
an observer. 'We are thrilled to be investing in this world-class team, who are
already delivering results with AI-designed drugs now entering clinical
trials."
Andrew Hopkins, CEO of Exscientia added, 'We are delighted that BlackRock
shares our vision for revolutionising how drugs are discovered. It is also
recognition of the ingenuity and hard work of our employees to turn the promise
of AI into reality today, where we are bringing the world's first AI designed
drugs into the clinic. BlackRock's investment is an important step in our
vision that all drugs will be designed by AI. I believe that our company's
reimagined approach to drug discovery will become the new de facto standard.'
Exscientia has doubled in size over the past year and expects to double again
in 2021, including a recent US expansion into Miami and Boston. The company
employs over 100 people from over 20 different nations, with equal balance of
technologists and drug discovery scientists, of which 60% are PhDs. Exscientia
is named the fastest growing private biotech or pharmaceutical company in the
UK in the 2021 Alantra Pharma Fast 50, as well as one of the fastest growing
healthcare companies in the Financial Times FT1000.
ENDS
About Exscientia
Exscientia is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven pharmatech committed to
discovering and designing the best possible medicines in the fastest and most
effective manner. Exscientia is the first company to progress AI-designed small
molecules into the clinical setting and repeatedly demonstrate the ability of
AI to transform the how drugs are created.
Drug design is precision engineering at the molecular scale. Exscientia has
built dedicated AI systems that efficiently learn from the widest range of data
and consistently reapply enhanced knowledge through iterations of design.
Because Exscientia's AI platform learns more effectively and rapidly than
human-led efforts alone, candidate molecules satisfying complex therapeutic
requirements are created with revolutionary efficiency. Exscientia believes
that designing better drugs, faster, will allow the best ideas of science to
rapidly become the best medicines for patients.
For more information visit us on www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter
@exscientiaAI
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210303005869/en/
Kontakt:
PR Contacts:
Edelman Public Relations:
Stephanie Crisp
P: +44 (0)75 8300 3417
stephanie.crisp@edelman.com
For Exscientia
Mark Swindells, Chief Commercial Officer
contact@exscientia.ai
04.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de